KUECKER PULSE INTEGRATION WELCOMES JEAN-MICHEL KOURIE, SOFTWARE ENGINEER

Jean-Michel joins KPI with 3+ years of experience in software development and engineering.

His most recent role was as an Applications Development (Java) Engineer at GXO Logistics

where he worked with client support to deliver fast and efficient software solutions to their end

users.

Jean-Michel holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in International Studies from Miami University in

Oxford, Ohio. He was also chosen to participate in the MAX Technical Training program, which

is an intensive, 400-hour software developer boot camp. Jean-Michel’s software developer

experience will aid KPI in developing and maintaining custom client solutions. KPI proudly

welcomes Jean-Michel as an integral asset now and in future endeavors.