KUECKER PULSE INTEGRATION WELCOMES MIKE LAMMI, MANAGER OF SOURCING

Mike joins KPI with 12+ years of experience in purchasing and sourcing. His most recent role

was as Engagement Director / Consultant at Maine Pointe where he was responsible for

leadership and oversight on multiple large-scale projects and delivered bottom line EBITDA

improvements by overcoming the client’s most challenging procurement, logistics, operational

and organizational barriers.

Mike holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Agricultural Economics from the University of

Minnesota. His purchasing experience will aid KPI in sourcing for all their projects. KPI proudly

welcomes Mike as an integral asset now and in future endeavors.