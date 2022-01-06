Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

Upload your press release

KUECKER PULSE INTEGRATION WELCOMES MIKE LAMMI, MANAGER OF SOURCING

KUECKER PULSE INTEGRATION WELCOMES MIKE LAMMI, MANAGER OF SOURCING
January 6, 2022
No Comments

Mike joins KPI with 12+ years of experience in purchasing and sourcing. His most recent role
was as Engagement Director / Consultant at Maine Pointe where he was responsible for
leadership and oversight on multiple large-scale projects and delivered bottom line EBITDA
improvements by overcoming the client’s most challenging procurement, logistics, operational
and organizational barriers.

Mike holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Agricultural Economics from the University of
Minnesota. His purchasing experience will aid KPI in sourcing for all their projects. KPI proudly
welcomes Mike as an integral asset now and in future endeavors.

https://kpisolutions.com/
Submit your logistics, material handling, or supply chain related company news in DC VELOCITY's Industry Press Room section or New Products section
Material Handling Technology Supply Chain Services
KEYWORDS KPI
You must login or register in order to post a comment.

Copyright ©2022. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing