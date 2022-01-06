KUECKER PULSE INTEGRATION WELCOMES MIKE LAMMI, MANAGER OF SOURCING

Mike joins KPI with 12+ years of experience in purchasing and sourcing. His most recent role
was as Engagement Director / Consultant at Maine Pointe where he was responsible for
leadership and oversight on multiple large-scale projects and delivered bottom line EBITDA
improvements by overcoming the client’s most challenging procurement, logistics, operational
and organizational barriers.
Mike holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Agricultural Economics from the University of
Minnesota. His purchasing experience will aid KPI in sourcing for all their projects. KPI proudly
welcomes Mike as an integral asset now and in future endeavors.
Copyright ©2022. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing