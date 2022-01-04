HaulSuite’s RouteMax New Real-Time Capabilities Implemented by Southwestern Motor Transport, Inc.

Dallas, TX, — January 4, 2022 — HaulSuite, a leader in LTL optimization solutions, announces that Southwestern Motor Transport, Inc., has completed the rollout of its full RouteMax pickup and delivery (P&D) solution. With RouteMax’s route optimization, dispatching, and mobile app, the carrier can deliver better service and more efficient P&D operations than ever before.

Previously SMT had deployed RouteMax’s Inbound Planning module for route optimization but is now implementing its Intelligent Dispatching and Smart Driver Mobile app. These new functions were released earlier this year and were implemented across SMT’s 16 terminals and 200-plus drivers in just under one month.

“We think these new dispatching and mobile capabilities are going to be a real game-changer for LTL pickup and delivery operations,” said Rambabu Yadlapalli, RouteMax’s Senior Product Manager. "Where other first and last-mile execution systems are focused on making deliveries as efficient as possible, LTL carriers are concerned about stuff coming back to the terminal– the pickups. Our system optimizes the routes both ways – outgoing and incoming – and synchronizes all that detail seamlessly with the drivers through the mobile app, so no one misses a beat."

Robert Bernal, Southwestern Motor Transport's Vice President of IT, was a primary stakeholder in selecting the new software. "We have been using the route optimization feature from RouteMax. Our P&D pre-planning became more efficient, but we realized that if we added real-time capabilities found in the Dispatching and Driver apps, that we could obtain a fully-connected P&D ecosystem for even greater results," said Bernal.

HaulSuite’s RouteMax offers integrated advanced route optimization, intelligent dispatch, and a smart driver mobile app that improves driver productivity and asset utilization while consistently meeting all service commitments. By adding Dispatching and the Driver App, the plans developed in Inbound Planning benefit from additional real-time data to fill in any gaps in the plan.

Implementing these new capabilities in such a short amount of time required a healthy and robust partnership between SMT and the RouteMax teams. Since RouteMax is designed to connect seamlessly to other management systems, some integrations were already in place beforehand. The two groups focused on configuring the solution to fit its unique needs and coordinating the training and rollout to SMT’s terminals and drivers.

Since the rollout, the SMT team has observed significant improvements in operational KPIs (Stops/ Hr, Bills/ Hour, Miles/ Stop, and Bills/ Trip). The HaulSuite and SMT teams are confident that they will see even better numbers as they become more comfortable with the solutions and further fine-tuned processes.

About HaulSuite

Backed by decades of experience, research, and development, HaulSuite is focused on making the future of less-than-truckload operations more. By combining modern technology with cutting-edge optimization techniques, our solutions determine the best decisions for the complex challenges unique to today's transportation and logistics companies. HaulSuite was formed in 2020 by Optym, a 20-plus year industry-leading provider of optimization solutions for the transportation and logistics space. For more information about HaulSuite, visit www.haulsuite.com.

About Southwestern Motor Transport, Inc.

Southwestern Motor Transport, Inc. has been serving customers since 1930 and is based in San Antonio, Texas. We serve the U.S. through a direct terminal and partner network in LTL and truckload services. We also perform through LTL and TL service between the United States and Mexico. We provide Guaranteed and Expedited services as well as Warehousing. For more information, visit https://www.smtl.com/.