InXpress Receives Recognition on Franchise Times Top 400 List

InXpress, a shipping and logistics franchise with a network of nearly 400 franchises in 14 counties, has earned the No. 216 ranking on The Franchise Times Top 400 list. The annual comprehensive list, backed by 20 years of research ranks the largest franchise systems based in the United States according to global systemwide sales, based on the previous year’s performance.

The five-month research process collects, verifies and analyzes the global system wide sales, based on the previous year’s performance. InXpress jumped up 44 spots from last year’s ranking, largely due to the need the franchisees are fulfilling for small-to-medium size enterprises and the influx of shipping goods.

Enterprises within all industries are finding shipping solutions that match the needs of the company through a local service provider with access to exclusive bulk-buying discounts, global reach and world-class carrier partners designed to serve vast shipping needs.

“The extensive list of service offerings InXpress has to accommodate customers is crucial for both customer and franchisee satisfaction,” said Dustin Hansen, CEO InXpress of Americas. “The corporate team and franchisees are passionate about InXpress leveraging partnerships with small-to-medium size businesses that need fast shipping solutions. We’re honored that our sales numbers reflect our company’s purpose and recognizes the hard work of the individuals within our business.”

InXpress is the only franchise of its kind with access to multiple world-class carrier shipping solutions within the high-demand global shipping industry. InXpress has reoccurring revenue potential for self-motivated business owners who want to provide a valuable service to business owners. With work-from-home capabilities, the franchise requires no costly brick-and-mortar lease and provides franchisees the opportunity to run their business in whichever environment works best.

About InXpress

InXpress, a global business-to-business franchise company in the shipping and logistics industry, with a network of over 400 franchisees provides SMEs with unrivaled time and cost-saving shipping solutions through consultative services and innovative software. Due to the franchise’s size and its partnership with multiple world-class carrier partners, InXpress franchisees can offer big shipping discounts to small and medium-sized business. With automated shipping technology and one-on-one account management, InXpress customers are treated with the care and services typically reserved for Fortune 1000 companies. The core services include international small parcel, domestic small parcel and LTL (freight). The company was founded in 1999 in the United Kingdom and currently operates in 14 countries. InXpress Americas began franchising in 2006. To learn more about the franchise opportunity and the reoccurring revenue potential, visit inxpressfranchise.com.

