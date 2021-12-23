Atlantic Logistics launches Atlantic Cares, company philanthropy, funding for local nonprofits

Rob Hooper, Jr. CEO of Atlantic Logistics, and his mother Evie Hooper, founder of the company, are pleased to introduce the company’s volunteer and philanthropy initiative called Atlantic Cares.

According to Hooper, Atlantic Logistics continues its 20-year tradition with charitable giving and recently named 12 local nonprofits to benefit from funding and a formalized volunteer program with staff members who receive paid workdays to help those in need.

“We will contribute one dollar for every load of freight we move in 2022, and each month a different organization has been chosen for a donation. The organizations were selected through submissions from the Atlantic Cares team, and then evaluated with nonprofit industry methods,” said Rob Hooper, Jr. “With suggestions from staff, each one of these dollars donated hits home for someone in the Atlantic family,” he said. “Giving back to the community is one of our tenets, and we’re very humbled to have the means to help worthy causes in Northeast Florida, and beyond.”

Hooper estimates that each organization will receive a $2,500 donation. The nonprofit list includes Seamark Ranch, Ronald McDonald House, Feeding Northeast Florida, ALS Association, Sulzbacher Center, Coral Restoration Foundation, Operation New Uniform, Tunnels to Towers, St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund Inc., 6:8 Ministries, United Way of Northeast Florida, and Marine Toys for Tots Foundation.

Additionally, as a part of Atlantic Cares, the Hooper family bequeathed a gift of $20,000 for a non-endowed scholarship fund to benefit Florida State College at Jacksonville Foundation Inc. The fund will focus on providing financial aid to current or future students at the College who are enrolled in the Logistics and Transportation Specialist Technical Certificate Program or the Supply Chain Management Associate in Science degree.

Rob Hooper, Jr. also volunteers and donates to professional and educational organizations in the region including the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP) Jacksonville Roundtable, First Coast Manufacturing Association, and industry nonprofits including the Transportation Intermediaries Association. Hooper provides funding and in-kind services at events to help with continuing training, development, scholarship, and membership efforts.

Hooper Jr. also places great importance in volunteering at his church and serving on the board of 6:8 Ministries, a mission-oriented ministry founded by Spencer Boulter, Executive Director at the non-profit, non-denominational organization. Prior to his role at 6:8 Ministries, Boulter served as Youth Minister at Hooper’s home church in Jacksonville. It was there that he and Boulter became close.

“I am excited to support 6:8 Ministries,” said Hooper, Jr. “In Costa Rica, the ministry is helping with feeding centers for impoverished children, educational work, a foster care facility known as Living Waters Ranch, among others,” he said. “For many years, the ministry has been positively impacting the people of San José. 6:8 also has affordable short-term mission trips for churches and organizations that allows so many to help the great people there with our own hands.”

About Atlantic Logistics:

Atlantic Logistics was founded 20 years ago and experienced record growth in 2020, moving 24,900 loads and generating $24.5 million in total revenue. Utilizing the industry’s latest technologies such as load-tracking, digital freight matching and transportation management software, the company is prospering. Professional partners including McLeod Software have maximized Atlantic Logistics resources to meet continued expansion into 2021 and beyond.

Atlantic Logistics provides capacity for truckload, flatbeds, vans, and reefers throughout the United States and Canada. Moving over-dimensional/over-weight freight with specialized equipment, Atlantic Logistics is an approved Department of Defense and General Services Administration broker, qualifies as a woman-owned business, and are members of the Brick Industry Association, Specialized Carriers & Rigging Association (SC&RA), Transportation Management Sales Association (TMSA), Transportation Intermediaries Association (TIA) The Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP) The National Defense Transportation Association (NDTA). For more information, call 800.940.8712. Visit the websites at https://www.shipatlantic.com and https://www.shipatlantic.com/tags/atlantic-cares.