Logistics Plus Named a 2022 Top 3PL by Multichannel Merchant

ERIE, PA (December 21, 2021) – Logistics Plus Inc. (LP), a leading worldwide provider of transportation, logistics, and supply chain solutions, is proud to announce it has been named a Multichannel Merchant (MCM) Top 3PL for 2022 for a fifth straight year. Logistics Plus will be joining dozens of other leading third-party logistics providers selected by Multichannel Merchant in its seventh annual directory.

Choosing the right 3PL for your business can lead to lower cost per order, smoother scaling, lowered shipping costs, easier distribution of international orders, and so much more. After receiving hundreds of entries, MCM editors did the research and have unveiled the 3PLs who have come out on top for the new year ahead.

“As a top 3PL provider, Logistics Plus offers turnkey warehousing and fulfillment solutions for both new and established merchants. It’s one of our fastest-growing service segments,” said Danny Yunes, director of global operations and strategy. “With over three million square feet in the U.S., and another five million abroad, we support complete omni-channel fulfillment solutions, including Amazon, FBA and FBM, retail marketplaces, and direct-to-consumer channels.”

View the Logistics Plus MCM Top 3PL listing here: https://multichannelmerchant.com/event/top-third-party-logistics-services/?oly_enc_id=&id=154587

