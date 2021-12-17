Truckers honor vets for Wreaths Across America Day

Members of the American Trucking Associations (ATA) are scheduled to arrive at Arlington National Cemetery this weekend as part of an annual holiday wreath-laying ceremony sponsored by the non-profit group Wreaths Across America (WAA). ATA’s Workforce Heroes Truck, along with many ATA member companies, is part of a convoy delivering the wreaths from Maine to Virginia.

Each December, WWA coordinates wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington as well as more than 2,500 other locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea, and abroad as part of National Wreaths Across America Day. An army of volunteers and corporate partners, including trucking companies, participate in the annual event, which dates back to 1992.

“ATA and the trucking industry believe it is our duty to honor and remember those who have served our country and protected our freedoms,” ATA President and CEO Chris Spear said in a statement Friday. “Many professional truck drivers are themselves veterans of the U.S. Military. ATA is honored that our industry and the Workforce Heroes program can salute America’s fallen heroes as part of Wreaths Across America.”

ATA’s Workforce Heroes program is a recruiting and outreach effort aimed at U.S. military veterans.

WAA will deliver more than a million wreaths to veterans’ graves around the world this year. ATA staff is scheduled to help distribute the truckload of wreaths delivered by the Workforce Heroes tractor-trailer in Arlington on Saturday, December 18.



