Realterm Receives Top Sustainability Recognition Achieving Green Star Status in 2021 GRESB Assessmen

Realterm announced today that its Airport Logistic Properties (RALP) investment vehicle and Realterm Logistics Income Fund (RLIF) have achieved Green Star status in the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) Assessment.

GRESB annually assesses and benchmarks the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) performance of real assets worldwide and monitors the sector’s progress towards global sustainability goals. Each participant is assigned a peer group determined by a simple set of quantitative rules and provides consistent treatment for all participants. Participants provide a variety of data such as information about energy consumption, diversity & inclusion practices, standards of governance, and more.

In its second year participating in the GRESB Assessment, Realterm’s RALP was awarded three Green Stars for an overall score of 78/100, an 18-point increase from 2020, and five points above the peer average. The fund also placed second out of 10 in the US Core Distribution Warehouse | Tenant Controlled GRESB peer group. In its first year participating, RLIF achieved an overall score of 62/100 and was awarded two Green Stars. All of Realterm’s submitted data received third party assurance.

“GRESB is the global standard for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) reporting in the real estate sector and we are proud to have achieve Green Star status,” said Kelly Fleming, Director of Corporate Sustainability and Operations, Realterm. “The achievement reflects our company’s mission to prioritizing responsible investing, resiliency and sustainability efforts across our real estate portfolio.”

Companies and funds use the GRESB ratings and results to help drive efficiency and strategic improvements and to compare ESG practices to other peers participating in GRESB. In 2021, GRESB saw an increase of 24 percent in the number of participants to 1,520 property-related funds. Realterm’s peer group was comprised of 10 other organizations.

About Realterm

Realterm is a real estate operator with a 30-year track record of executing niche private equity strategies at the intersection of the global supply chain and evolving consumption trends. Realterm currently manages over $9 billion in assets through five logistics-oriented private equity fund series: Realterm Airport Logistics Properties (RALP), an open-end fund investing into high flow-through (HFT) on-airport logistics real estate throughout North America; Realterm Logistics Income Fund (RLIF), an open-end, core-plus fund, and the Realterm Logistics Fund (RLF) series, a closed-end, value-added fund series, both of which invest into HFT surface transportation logistics real estate throughout the U.S.; Realterm Europe Logistics Fund (RELF), a closed-end, value-added fund series investing into HFT logistics real estate throughout Europe; and Interspace Logistics Parks (ILP), a closed-end, opportunistic fund series investing into warehouse and logistics real estate throughout the top industrial markets in India.