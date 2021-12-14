AirTerra, An Innovative Parcel Shipping Company, Onboards CDL Last Mile and AxleHire

AirTerra, an innovative parcel shipping company, announced today it has added CDL Last Mile Solutions and AxleHire, a logistics innovator for last-mile delivery, to its double-digit list of carrier partners.

Filling an industry gap in simplified access to carrier diversity, AirTerra aggregates packages from multiple shippers through its own network in major metropolitan areas. The company’s new partnerships with CDL Last Mile Solutions and AxleHire will provide additional last-mile capabilities to AirTerra’s “point-to-point” network which is designed to ship parcels across long zones faster and with a greater degree of control and efficiency than what is traditionally offered.

A family-owned company established in 1955, CDL Last Mile is a premier regional carrier from the Northeast to the Mid-Atlantic and one of the leaders in next day ground transportation. The company specializes in time-critical next day delivery for ecommerce and e-retail shippers, looking to reduce costs, reduce transit times, and add flexibility to their delivery networks.



AxleHire provides last-mile logistics solutions for same-day, next day and freight delivery. The company’s delivery models fill last-mile delivery needs across multiple business sectors including retail, grocery, alcohol, meal kits, and general ecommerce.



AirTerra’s objective is to provide a significant amount of diverse final mile capacity without the inherent cost and complexity of managing multiple carriers. Mid- to enterprise-level retailers, manufacturers and distribution companies will be able to deliver packages faster, and with greater reliability, at a lower cost. The end result is a reduced click-to-deliver time for shippers (and customers), along with lower costs and fewer management touch points for those deliveries.



Founded in 2020 by supply chain veteran Brent Beabout, who previously led supply chain organizations at companies such as Nordstrom, Walmart and Office Depot|OfficeMax, AirTerra went live in Summer 2021 and is currently reaching over 60 percent of the U.S. population. AirTerra’s unique model is focused on linking together Regional Parcel Carriers, the USPS, and other Final Mile providers into a virtual network that delivers parcels nationwide.



“As industry veterans, we are meeting the moment by leveraging a rapidly changing dynamic in the parcel shipping industry to develop simple solutions for brands seeking to cut-costs, improve speed and accuracy, and achieve greater transparency through carrier diversity,” Beabout said about AirTerra’s objective. “Our goal in providing predictable pricing, full visibility and flexibility is to deliver for retailers of all sizes by leveling the playing field. Partnering with CDL Last Mile and AxleHire allows us to continue to build our national network and bolster our last-mile capabilities to support our customers in e-commerce and B2B fulfillment.”



AirTerra also recently announced its partnership with ProShip, Inc., the most trusted global provider of automated multi-carrier shipping software.

For more information, visit www.AirTerra.com.

About AirTerra

AirTerra is an innovative parcel shipping company that solves ecommerce challenges in a unique way so retailers and brands of all sizes can compete on a level playing field. With AirTerra, you get access to more capacity, greater flexibility, and benefit from simplified pricing, contracts, onboarding and carrier management, all without the additional cost required to manage multiple carriers. We provide Diversification Simplified. Learn more at https://airterra.com.

About CDL Last Mile Solutions

Established in 1955, CDL is a family-owned regional last mile parcel carrier that services 8 states in the northeast, out of 7 distribution centers. The company provides accelerated delivery times, flexible pick-up options, lower pricing than national carriers, and a 98% on time performance rating, that makes the company a leader in time-critical parcel distribution. For more information visit www.cdldelivers.com.

About AxleHire

AxleHire combines innovative technology and superior logistics to deliver cost-effective, reliable same and next-day delivery services to industry leaders such as HelloFresh, Deliverr, Freshly, Milkbar, and others. AxleHire was purpose-built to support companies whose businesses rely on trusted and consistent delivery services to get their customers what they need when they need it. AxleHire has multiple locations in cities across the U.S, enabling high-volume shippers to cater to the needs and growing expectations of their customers. For more information, please visit axlehire.com.