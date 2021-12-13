COP26 President Alok Sharma praises Tower Cold Chain for sustainable pharmaceutical logistics

The Rt Hon Alok Sharma, Member of Parliament for Reading West, recently visited Tower’s headquarters located in his constituency in Theale. Here, Alok was able to witness the company’s innovative developments in robust, reliable, and reusable temperature-controlled pharmaceutical supply chain solutions.

Tower’s extensive product offering is all fully reusable, reflecting its global focus on promoting circularity in cold chain delivery. Thanks to the innovative internal and external structural design of its containers, their robustness and reliability in turn ensures Tower solutions are fully reusable – often recirculated thousands of times in their lifetime – significantly minimising waste through longevity.

Alok said: "I was delighted to visit Tower Cold Chain, who deliver sustainable pharmaceutical logistics which, during my visit, I heard includes the transport of vital vaccines to combat covid. As such they are playing their role in keeping people safe.

“It was good to learn that a local firm is now a leader in the pharmaceutical logistics industry, providing high value technical and scientific jobs and helping to put Theale on the map.”