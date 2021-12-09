Maine Pointe Appoints Jeff Staub as New CEO

Global supply chain and operations consulting firm Maine Pointe, a member of the SGS Group, today announced that Jeff Staub has been appointed new CEO of the company in alignment with the plan initiated in 2019 when SGS took a majority stake in the business. As an experienced business leader, Staub will succeed Founder and current CEO Steven Bowen and assume responsibilities with immediate effect. Bowen will provide support to ensure a smooth transition.

Staub is a familiar face to Maine Pointe and several clients through his current role as the Industry Leader of our Aviation, Aerospace & Defense (AA&D) business. He began his career with GKN before spending the last 11 years in consulting building expertise across the end-to-end, plan-buy-make-move, operations value chain. Staub brings deep expertise in post-merger integration, network strategy, four-walls improvement, supply chain management, and functional excellence.

“Jeff was selected following an exhaustive internal and external search process which resulted in a field of exceptional candidates,” said Jeffery McDonald, EVP, SGS Knowledge Division. “The interest in the position is a testament to the reputation and people at Maine Pointe. SGS and Steve Bowen are excited for Jeff to lead Maine Pointe as the team continues to develop long term value-driven client relationships through service excellence.”

Before his role with Maine Pointe, Staub was Equity Partner with a leading global consulting firm, delivering transformation projects across AA&D, Industrial, Consumer Products, and Private Equity clients, as well as leading the firms manufacturing specialist group in Asia Pacific and the Americas. He was often deployed as a global SME for advanced manufacturing and Industry 4.0 having co-led the firm’s thought leadership on the topic and advised multiple clients on their digital strategies. Prior to his consulting career, Staub gained hands-on industry experience in various engineering and operations leadership roles within GKN.

“I am honored by the opportunity to lead Maine Pointe forward and want to thank Steve Bowen and SGS for all their support,” said Jeff Staub, CEO, Maine Pointe. “I am looking forward to building on the foundation that Steve and many others have built which includes collaboration with our people, partners, SGS and clients as we continue to strive to fulfil our vision of being the most sought-after supply chain and operations company in the world.”

Staub graduated from Georgia Institute of Technology with a Bachelor of Science degree in Aerospace Engineering.

“After 17 years at the helm of Maine Pointe the time is now right to hand over the leadership reins,” said Bowen. “Having got to know Jeff as a person and his capabilities over the past six months, I am confident he is the right person to build on our success to-date and take Maine Pointe to the next level. Jeff has my full support and wish him all the best.”

