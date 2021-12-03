Logistics gives back: December 2021

Pelican Products Inc., a manufacturer of temperature-controlled packaging solutions, has joined representatives of International Bird Rescue (IBR) to release a brown pelican into its natural habitat. The brown pelican was found in late June with nearly fatal damage to her mandible. Pelican Products is a long-time supporter of IBR and previously helped release 14 rehabilitated brown pelicans.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., a supply chain solutions provider in North America, has contributed $1.25 million to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) to help the organization advance its mission to save lives and help people struggling with their mental health.

Ocean shipping giant Maersk is donating the services of its Special Project Logistics (SPL) unit and charging a nominal fee of $1 per 40-foot container to transport urgently needed medical supplies to India in response to Covid-19 related shortages. The supplies include oxygen concentrators, oxygen generators, and other medical equipment.

In response to the humanitarian crisis sparked by the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, the American Trucking Associations (ATA) delivered donated supplies for hundreds of refugees being resettled in the United States. ATA member company Interstate Van Lines managed the collection and storage of clothing, diapers, and other staples donated by the public. ATA then stepped in to see that the donations were delivered to the refugees.

With support from the UPS Store network, the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Literacy Program has provided almost 500,000 books to schools receiving Title I funding. These books were provided free to 976 schools in 15 states through charitable donations from stores in the UPS Store network as well as the American public.