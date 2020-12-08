Logistics gives back: December 2020

The Canada Post Community Foundation has raised approximately $1.3 million for grants to groups that support children in communities across Canada. Established by the Canadian postal service in 2012, the Canada Post Community Foundation raises money through the sale of a special stamp issued annually. The stamp that will raise funds for distribution in 2021 went on sale in September.
Shipping and logistics company CMA CGM has provided critical supplies to several Louisiana communities affected by Hurricane Laura. The supplies, which included large refrigerated containers with generator sets for food storage and distribution, were delivered in coordination with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Southwest Louisiana United Way, and Central Louisiana Baptists Disaster Relief.
XPO Logistics Inc., a global provider of supply chain solutions, has been named the official transportation partner for all Susan G. Komen 3-Day fundraising walks in 2021. (See photo at top.) The company will donate trucks and drivers to support the events and provide storage for the equipment, supplies, and merchandise used during the 60-mile walks, which raise funds to fight breast cancer.
Global logistics company C.H. Robinson has awarded $350,000 in grant funding to 35 nonprofits through the C.H. Robinson Foundation—bringing the total grant dollars awarded to more than $3 million since 2009. The foundation awards grant monies to a variety of organizations in Minnesota, where the company is headquartered, to support hunger relief, affordable housing, crisis response, and health programs.
Regional e-commerce parcel carrier LaserShip (right) has established “Time of Need,” a philanthropic program that supports the communities LaserShip serves through hunger relief, health, and disaster response initiatives. The company launched the program with a $10,000 donation to Food for Others, a hunger relief organization in Northern Virginia.
Fuel supplier and travel center operator Pilot Co. and its owners, the Haslam family, have donated $5 million to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital to renovate the emergency department at the hospital’s main campus in downtown Knoxville. The new facility will be named the Pilot Emergency Care Center.