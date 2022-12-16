Logistics gives back: December 2022

The PMMI Foundation, the charitable arm of the Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, has awarded six “Pack Expo” scholarships totaling $30,000 to students attending “PMMI Education Partner” schools, community and technical colleges that have partnered with PMMI to provide certifications and degree programs. This year’s recipients include: Morgan Bartholomew of Pennsylvania College of Technology; Katelynn Chavez of Rutgers University; Brandon Coleman of Michigan State University; Caroline Joseph of Clemson University; Sarvesh Kinariwala of the Rochester Institute of Technology; and Maribel Morales of California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo.
Forklift and material handling equipment manufacturer Toyota Material Handling, along with its partner companies, has donated $100,000 to the American Red Cross to support communities devastated by Hurricane Ian.
Transportation services provider Leonard’s Express hauled five truckloads of raw materials and playground equipment more than 1,000 miles, free of charge, to help the nonprofit Inclusion in Motion build an inclusive playground in Canandaigua, New York.The total value of Leonard’s Express’s donation came to approximately $31,000.
In September, volunteers from global transportation and logistics specialist Gebrüder Weiss participated in the Great Lakes Adopt-a-Beach Cleanup. More than two-dozen employees from the company’s Chicago location gathered at Rosewood Beach on Lake Michigan for the event, which coincided with International Coastal Cleanup Day.
Teammates from across AIT Worldwide Logistics’ North American region came together to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital this year. Including the company’s promised match, AIT donated a total of $68,195, raised through a variety of fundraising activities, including auctions, a cakewalk, bingo games, and raffles.