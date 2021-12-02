Cimcorp Continues Global Expansion with U.S. Office Relocation

GRIMSBY, Ontario—Dec. 2, 2021—Cimcorp, a manufacturer and integrator of turnkey robotic order fulfillment and tire-handling solutions, proudly announces the relocation of its U.S. office to a larger, expanded space designed to better serve customers and support continued growth in the U.S. market.

Thanks to a rapidly growing customer base in the United States, Cimcorp has outgrown its Alpharetta, Georgia, office that opened in July 2020 and moved to a new space on October 1, 2021, that accommodates more storage, parts, and employee offices. Atlanta is a great area for growth with twenty-nine companies headquartered in metro Atlanta being among the 2020 Fortune 1000. This facility is three times larger than the previous location and will include a dedicated space for product demonstrations and training to ensure customers are taking advantage of all of Cimcorp’s offerings.

“Our Alpharetta office was ideal for growth, but our new location in Atlanta with expanded warehousing space will allow us to provide even higher quality service and support for customers,” said Rick Trigatti, President of Cimcorp Automation Ltd. Trigatti, and the rest of the Cimcorp team, will utilize the Atlanta office to continue providing stellar customer service and valuable training opportunities to the warehousing, distribution, and tire industries, as adoption of automation continues to rise around the globe

“Cimcorp stands at the forefront of order fulfillment services, and this more spacious office will showcase our capabilities with a ‘Showroom of Automation’ that includes offerings such as an Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) and more.” said Joel Kuusman, Manager of U.S. Operations and Technology Services at Cimcorp. “The Atlanta office will give our team the opportunity to provide high-level parts, service, and training programs in line with our Success Services initiative.”

Previously featured at the Alpharetta location, the facility’s showroom will also include Cimcorp’s 3D Shuttle solution, an automated storage and retrieval system (AS/RS) for goods-to-person order picking ideal for e-commerce, retail and food service distribution. Additionally, this facility will offer technology demos that will provide immense value to the warehousing and distribution marketplace.

The new office is located at:



Cimcorp USA, Inc.

1381 Stonefield Court

Alpharetta, GA 30004, United States

Tel +1 888 797 3703

ccna_customersupport@cimcorp.com



About Cimcorp

Cimcorp Group is a manufacturer and integrator of intralogistics automation whose intelligent solutions have brought peace of mind to warehouses and distribution centers for half a century. Thanks to an agile and innovative mindset, Cimcorp has rapidly grown from its northern roots in Finland and now operates offices throughout the globe.

Cimcorp serves as a lifelong partner for its clients, offering a full scope of automation solutions together with services that make businesses more profitable. The company’s suppliers comply with tight quality standards and all parts are precisely made for Cimcorp equipment. For more information, visit http://www.cimcorp.com.