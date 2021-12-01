J.J. Taylor Companies Inc. Undergoes Invoice Process Automation with Medius

New York City, 1 December 2021 – J.J. Taylor Companies Inc., a beer distributor headquartered in Minnesota and Florida, successfully deployed Medius Capture and AP Automation solutions to streamline and automate their invoice capture and management processes.

J.J. Taylor turned to Medius after using a legacy document management tool which required mostly manual processes. J.J. Taylor had no rule-based automation, machine learning or analytics of any kind to effectively handle the huge volume of invoices from their diverse supplier base, including bulky invoices from their high quantity suppliers.

Making metrics and automation a priority, J.J. Taylor focused on finding a more modern solution to capture and process invoices. However, the beer distributor needed this functionality fast. Medius’ partnership with data management solution provider ENZO Unified, a prior partner to J.J. Taylor, resulted in a fast yet simple API integration to ensure customer satisfaction.

“Medius was the most sensible solution for J.J. Taylor. Their trust in standardized technologies like REST APIs and their willingness to work with integration partners like ENZO, meant that we could turn Medius into the enablement platform we were hoping to get,” said Andrew Timmons, Business Systems Analyst at J.J. Taylor, “We are able to handle more invoices efficiently, creating all around satisfaction for our employees and suppliers.”

Through the integration, J.J. Taylor successfully achieved high touchless rates in strategic areas including keeping record of its SKU population, diversifying its suppliers, gaining complete control of the invoice management process and efficiently identifying problem suppliers and process bottlenecks. Furthermore, the integration achieved with J.J. Taylor is an effective, repeatable connection that has been proven to duplicate at nearly any Beer Distribution organization using eoStar warehouse management solutions.

“Our solutions were strategically designed to make AP processes simpler. Medius Capture combines invoice data capture and invoice data functionalities that provides a superior end-to-end user experience that cannot be compared to any competitors on the market,” said Shannon Kreps, Vice President of Marketing Communications and Product Marketing at Medius, “Our AP Automation solutions completely rid businesses of time-consuming manual processes that receive and process invoices in an automated, trackable fashion.”

To learn more about Medius Capture and AP Automation solutions, visit medius.com.

About Medius

Medius is a leading provider of cloud-based spend management solutions, helping organizations drive their business forward by enabling best-in-class process efficiency, cost saving opportunities and greater financial control.

Nearly 4,000 customers and 500,000 unique users worldwide use Medius spend management solutions, managing transactions worth more than $160 billion annually.

Medius was founded in 2001 and acquired procurement solution provider Wax Digital in 2019. Today, the company has over 400 employees and offices in Sweden (HQ), the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands and Poland. For more information, please visit medius.com.

