Playford Joins Hytrol as Director of I.T.

JONESBORO, Ark.—Melody Playford joins Hytrol as the company's new Director of Information Technology. Playford will focus on technology modernization, data strategy, and process improvements to enable the continued growth of Hytrol.

Playford has 20 years of experience in technology as well as project and product leadership. She also has experience in the healthcare, retail, government, and manufacturing industries.

"It is a privilege to have Melody join our team," said President David Peacock. "She brings with her a wealth of knowledge and leadership experience."

Playford has a bachelor's degree in Computer Information Science with a minor in accounting from Missouri Southern State University. She was selected for CDO Magazine's 2020 Global Data Power Women list and is looking forward to sharing her knowledge with the Hytrol team.

"I am excited to join Hytrol's IT team. I look forward to connecting my skills and strengths with the needs of the organization to help drive continued growth," said Playford. "I am also looking forward to not only being a mentor but also being a mentee. Hytrol has a great leadership team, and I look forward to learning from them."

Playford is a native of California and has lived in Central Arkansas for the majority of her career. She is joined in Jonesboro by her husband Tom and enjoys genealogy