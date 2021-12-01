Realterm Acquires 200,400 SF Final Mile Warehouse in Houston

Realterm announced today it has acquired a 200,400-square-foot final mile warehouse at 3031 S. Sam Houston Parkway, Houston, Texas. Built in 2020, the warehouse sits on a 36.57-acre site and has 32 loading positions through a combination of drive-in doors and dock-high positions.

“As the largest city in Texas and fourth largest in the United States, Houston has one of the strongest industrial markets in the nation with increasing demand from e-commerce and consumer goods providers,” said Stephen Panos, Senior Vice President, Fund Manager, Realterm. “Given its top tier high flow-through characteristics and location along major interstates, 3031 S. Sam Houston is positioned to efficiently service the dense Houston market.”

Located 13 miles from downtown Houston, the property is directly adjacent to the Sam Houston Tollway offering access to all the major population centers in and around the city via major interstates I-45, I-10, I-69 and state highway 288, which connects to the inner loop of Houston (I-610). The Port of Houston, the busiest port in the U.S. in terms of foreign tonnage and the second-busiest in the U.S. in terms of overall tonnage, is located 16 miles from the facility and George Bush Intercontinental Airport is 32 miles away.

“3031 S. Sam Houston is a best-in-market final mile facility with a long-term lease to a top global e-commerce retailer,” said Rob Moriarty, Associate Vice President, Central Region Acquisitions, Realterm. “As Houston’s industrial market continues to see record levels of demand, e-commerce maintains rapid growth, and the population continues to grow, the combination of the property’s size, location and features make it desirable to a host of occupiers.”

Highlights of the property include:

•Square feet: 181,025 SF

•Land area: 36.57 acres

•Loading positions: 32

•Access: TX-8, I-45, I-10, I-69 and SH-288

A photo of the facility can be found here and credited to Realterm.

About Realterm

Realterm is a real estate operator with a 30-year track record of executing niche private equity strategies at the intersection of the global supply chain and evolving consumption trends. Realterm currently manages over $9 billion in assets through five logistics-oriented private equity fund series: Realterm Airport Logistics Properties (RALP), an open-end fund investing into high flow-through (HFT) on-airport logistics real estate throughout North America; Realterm Logistics Income Fund (RLIF), an open-end, core-plus fund, and the Realterm Logistics Fund (RLF) series, a closed-end, value-added fund series, both of which invest into HFT surface transportation logistics real estate throughout the U.S.; Realterm Europe Logistics Fund (RELF), a closed-end, value-added fund series investing into HFT logistics real estate throughout Europe; and Interspace Logistics Parks (ILP), a closed-end, opportunistic fund series investing into warehouse and logistics real estate throughout the top industrial markets in India.