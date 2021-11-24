Southeastern Freight Lines Promotes Jimmy Carman to Service Center Manager in Corpus Christi, Texas

LEXINGTON, S.C. (November 24, 2021) – Southeastern Freight Lines, the leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, today announced Jimmy Carman has been promoted to service center manager in Corpus Christi, Texas.



Carman started his career with Southeastern at the Atlanta service center in Georgia as a freight handler. He has served in various leadership positions during his time with the company, including management trainee, inbound supervisor, outbound, pickup and delivery and break-bulk supervisor, operations manager and, most recently, assistant service center manager in Garland, Texas.



“Jimmy’s dedication to implementing belief, alignment and teamwork in the workplace has played an integral role in the quality results produced at the Garland service center,” said Brian Schulz, regional vice president of operations for Southeastern Freight Lines. “His exceptional leadership abilities and attention to steady progress make him an ideal addition to the dynamic Corpus Christi team.”



Carman is excited to continue serving the Southeastern team in this new capacity.



About Southeastern Freight Lines

Southeastern Freight Lines, a privately-owned regional less-than-truckload transportation services provider founded in 1950, specializes in next-day service in the Southeast and Southwest and operates 89 service centers in 13 states, Canada and Puerto Rico. Southeastern has a network of service partners to ensure transportation services in the remaining 36 states, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Mexico. Southeastern Freight Lines provides more than 99.35% on-time service in next day lanes. A dedication to service quality and a continuous quality improvement process that began in 1985 has been recognized by more than 500 quality awards received from customers and associations. For more information, please visit www.sefl.com and www.facebook.com/SoutheasternFreight.



