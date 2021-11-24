AscendTMS Partners with Total Quality Logistics

Tampa, FL, November 24, 2021 – InMotion Global, Inc., maker of AscendTMS, the world’s #1 rated and most popular TMS software, and Total Quality Logistics (“TQL”), one of the largest freight brokerage and third-party logistics firms in North America, today announced the launch of TQL on the AscendTMS platform.

Through the partnership, AscendTMS will be offered to TQL carriers at no charge. The platform allows them to access a digital ecosystem in real-time, based on their truck’s location and destination, without using external load boards.

“Carriers want to keep their drivers constantly moving by getting perfectly-matched loads,” said Tim Higham, President and CEO of AscendTMS. “Carriers using AscendTMS will love this real-time integration with TQL because AscendTMS is saying to them ‘here’s a perfectly matched live load for your driver when they empty the current load they’re on’. It’s fast, and efficient.”

To learn more, go to https://thefreetms.com/features/TQL.

For More Information Contact:

Chris Parker - AscendTMS

(813) 681-5000 x1344

CParker@InMotionGlobal.com

About InMotion Global

InMotion Global, Inc. provides the free, award-winning, patent‐pending Transportation Management System, AscendTMS®, to freight shippers, freight brokers, and trucking companies. AscendTMS® is used by over 41,000 companies in 19 countries, from small single-person logistics operations to multi-billion-dollar international corporations and can manage any logistics operation. AscendTMS® is the world’s leading cloud-based TMS software, and ranked as the number one TMS software by Crowd Reviews, Capterra, and Software Advice (a Gartner company). InMotion Global, Inc. is headquartered in Brandon, Florida. Learn more at www.TheFreeTMS.com or at www.InMotionGlobal.com.

About TQL

At Total Quality Logistics (TQL), we create greater supply chain efficiencies for our customers by combining industry-leading technology and unmatched customer service. Customers and carriers turn to us daily to solve their transportation needs with competitive pricing, continuous communication, and a commitment to do it right — every time. Annually, we move more than 2+ million loads across the nation through our comprehensive portfolio of logistics services and our network of 90,000+ carriers. In addition, through TQL Cares and the TQL Foundation, our company and employees make the world a better place by donating thousands of volunteer hours and millions of dollars each year. TQL is proud to be the naming rights sponsor of TQL Stadium, the home of Major League Soccer’s FC Cincinnati. Founded in 1997 in Cincinnati, Ohio, TQL is one of the largest freight brokerage firms in the nation, with 7,000+ employees in 55 offices across the U.S. Learn more at TQL.com.