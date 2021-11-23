Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

KPI and Zeek Logistics Partner for AutoStore Solution

November 23, 2021
KPI and Zeek Logistics have partnered to create a sustainable automation solution featuring a state-of-the-art AutoStore technology in Baltimore, Maryland.
Zeek Logistics is a Canadian-based third party logistics firm (3PL) operating an e-commerce and wholesale trade dental and PPE supplies operation in Windsor Mill, Maryland. The AutoStore system has been designed to allow for significant growth in volume and expansion of 3PL warehousing and fulfillment services to additional clients.
