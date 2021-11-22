Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

Upload your press release

KUECKER PULSE INTEGRATION WELCOMES JACOB RICHARDS, SOFTWARE ENGINEER

KUECKER PULSE INTEGRATION WELCOMES JACOB RICHARDS, SOFTWARE ENGINEER
November 22, 2021
No Comments

Jacob joins KPI with 3+ years of experience developing and supporting software systems. He most recently held the position of IT Applications Developer for Nationwide Ins., Des Moines, where he developed cost-effective information technology solutions by creating or modifying existing software applications using Java, Angular, Springboot, Grails, and JavaScript.

Jacob holds a Bachelor’s degree in Software Engineering from Iowa State University, Ames. Jacob's experience in software development and engineering greatly aid KPI in the expansion of KPI-S Software within customer renovation and implementation projects. KPI proudly welcomes Jacob to the team as an integral asset now and in future endeavors.

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/kpi-si_jobs-hiring-recruiting-activity-6868616387548516352-gwQL
Submit your logistics, material handling, or supply chain related company news in DC VELOCITY's Industry Press Room section or New Products section
Material Handling Technology Supply Chain Services
KEYWORDS Kuecker Pulse Integration
You must login or register in order to post a comment.

Copyright ©2021. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing