KUECKER PULSE INTEGRATION WELCOMES JACOB RICHARDS, SOFTWARE ENGINEER

Jacob joins KPI with 3+ years of experience developing and supporting software systems. He most recently held the position of IT Applications Developer for Nationwide Ins., Des Moines, where he developed cost-effective information technology solutions by creating or modifying existing software applications using Java, Angular, Springboot, Grails, and JavaScript.

Jacob holds a Bachelor’s degree in Software Engineering from Iowa State University, Ames. Jacob's experience in software development and engineering greatly aid KPI in the expansion of KPI-S Software within customer renovation and implementation projects. KPI proudly welcomes Jacob to the team as an integral asset now and in future endeavors.