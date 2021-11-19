Transmetrics Opens New Commercial Headquarters in Dubai to Serve Growing Global Base

[Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November 2021] - Transmetrics, a frontrunner in predictive optimization for the logistics industry, today announces the opening of its office in Dubai, aiming to serve its global customers by expanding across the Middle East North Africa (MENA) region.

Transmetrics uses artificial intelligence (AI) technologies within a SaaS platform, pursuing a mission to dramatically improve efficiency in the logistics industry. Through a proprietary approach for analyzing, modeling, and predicting various transport flows with very high accuracy, Transmetrics’ state-of-the-art AI platform developed exclusively for logistics in shipping, optimizes transport planning through the power of machine learning and predictive analytics. Combining the strengths of both humans and AI, Transmetrics ensures the highest operational benefits and reduces the environmental impact of logistics. The company also strives to help its customers improve their overall performance and achieve financial savings by optimizing daily operations.

The UAE, and Dubai specifically, serves as the hub that connects the Eastern and Western worlds. Many shipments go through the Dubai port as a stopover before continuing to their Mediterranean or European destinations. As the largest port in the Middle East, it is ranked the ninth-largest container port worldwide and has incredible potential for growth. Establishing a presence here gives Transmetrics more credibility in the region and a connection to the Asian market. The acceptance rate of innovation is also higher in this region when compared to the more rigid West, so the company will see significant opportunities for innovative growth.

“As Transmetrics revolutionizes the logistics industry with our artificial intelligence solution, we are always looking for the next frontier,“ said Marc Meyer, Chief Commercial Officer at Transmetrics. “The UAE is one of the most forward-thinking regions when it comes to the digitalization of logistics processes. The launch of this new office is part of our commitment to expand our local support and platform capabilities in the UAE and the Middle East."

ABOUT

As a state-of-the-art AI platform developed exclusively for the Supply Chain, Transmetrics optimizes transport planning by leveraging the power of predictive analytics. Our advantage comes from having strong experience in both the technical (Big Data and Machine Learning) and domain (Transport and Logistics) areas. Our products have brought significant benefits to the top-tier logistics companies worldwide that have experienced an up to 25% reduction in transport costs while increasing their fleet utilization up to 14%—all while maintaining high service levels.