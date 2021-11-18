Press Release



PENSKE LOGISTICS NAMES DFL A 2021 LTL U.S. REGIONAL CARRIER AWARD WINNER



Dayton Freight was named a 2021 LTL U.S. Regional Carrier Award Winner for the sixth time. DFL was one of 22 recipients honored at the Penske Logistics Freight Management Carrier virtual awards program.



Category winners were selected from among Penske’s expansive base of trucking carriers operating within its freight management operations. There were several award qualifications: A Penske Logistics enterprise scorecard combined with customer, operations and sourcing feedback.

“Congratulations to Dayton Freight for receiving a 2021 LTL U.S. Regional Carrier Award from Penske Logistics,” said LeAnne Coulter, vice president of freight management for Penske Logistics. “Dayton Freight is a key part of our industry-leading freight management network, and we are very pleased to rely on DFL to service our customers during these challenging times.”

Dayton Freight’s VP of Sales Dave Brady said, “It is an honor to receive this recognition during a year of many unknowns. We are grateful for our relationship with Penske and want to thank our dedicated team for making The Dayton Difference in the lives of our customers.”

Founded in 1981, Dayton Freight is a private, union-free, less-than truckload (LTL) freight carrier headquartered in Dayton, Ohio. Currently ranked as the country’s 13th largest LTL company, Dayton Freight has 60+ Service Centers in 14 Midwest states, served by 5,500+ employees. Offering 1 or 2 day service to thousands of cities, Dayton Freight is known for its prudent growth, operational excellence, advanced technology and an unparalleled company culture known as The Dayton Difference.



Photo Caption: Mark Browning (VP of Pricing and Traffic), Dave Brady (VP of Sales)

