Investments to automate its operations: Intelcom to deliver 42 million parcels during peak season

Major investment to automate its operations: Intelcom prepares to deliver 42 million parcels during peak season

-Mississauga's new state-of-the-art high-volume sorting hub begins operations today.

-This $12M investment will be followed by an additional $9M in 2022 for the Montréal facility.

-The company will deliver over 42 million packages on time across Canada during the last quarter.

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 15, 2021 - With the annual e-commerce peak season around the corner, logistics technology company Intelcom is beginning operations today at a high-volume sorting hub that can sort and send out over 500,000 packages per day for last-mile delivery.

Strategically located in Eastern Canada's epicentre of logistics and transportation, Mississauga, these investments put Intelcom in a competitive position as a demanding holiday season looms for the entire logistics chain. For the last quarter of 2021, Intelcom plans to complete the on-time delivery of more than 42 million packages across the ten Canadian provinces, in addition to the Northwest Territories and Yukon.

"Last mile delivery is central to the online shopping experience, and peak season is the time when fast and predictable delivery makes all the difference for our clients and their consumers. By investing in new technology at our new Mississauga hub, we are reiterating our desire to be a go-to partner for online merchants facing logistics challenges, specifically when it comes to the last mile," said François Poliquin, President of Intelcom. We have already established an extensive network of more than 65 stations across Canada that allows us to reach a large number of consumers. With facilities like the one in Mississauga, equipped with the best technology in the industry, we are making this network available to a wider range of merchants by offering them a single point of entry for their parcels from a major logistics hub in Canada."

The Mississauga hub is equipped with two automated conveyors that can sort 12,000 and 9,000 packages per hour, respectively, depending on their size. They operate 24 hours a day and have a total capacity of over 500,000 packages a day. Designed and integrated by Bastian Solutions, a Toyota Advanced Logistics company, they provide unparalleled capacity and reliability, which reduces service interruptions and therefore provides even more certainty for Intelcom clients. The conveyors are powered by control software tailored to Intelcom's specific automation needs, making them unique equipment that exceeds industry standards.

This commissioning also marks a paradigm shift in the services offered by Intelcom. Traditionally a specialist in last-mile delivery, the company is now moving closer to a hub-and-spoke model, where the Mississauga point of entry can not only redirect packages immediately to end consumers (last mile) but also distribute them to other stations in its network (middle mile) and then complete the last mile from that station. To coordinate movements and ensure the traceability of packages between Intelcom facilities, part of the investment is being put toward implementing a new transport and travel management and optimization system.

Intelcom plans to deploy similar technology to standardize its provincial sorting hubs, first in Montréal in early 2022 and then in British Columbia, Alberta and the Maritimes.

About Intelcom

Intelcom is a last-mile logistics company delivering packages in the most efficient, agile, and predictable way, powered by a technology platform that provides quick, reliable, and adapted solutions to retailers and consumers. Intelcom leads the way in last-mile logistics in Canada, with close to 400,000 parcels delivered every day, sorted out of 60+ stations across every province and two territories. Headquartered in Montreal, QC, Intelcom employs more than 1,800 permanent people in Canada and contracts with more than 470 independent delivery contractors daily. Founded in 1986, Intelcom is the parent company of Dragonfly Shipping Pty Ltd, which operates in Australia.