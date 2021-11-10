Cimcorp Joins MHI’s AS/RS Industry Group

GRIMSBY, Ontario—Nov. 9, 2021—Cimcorp, a manufacturer and integrator of turnkey robotic order fulfillment and tire-handling solutions, proudly announces it has joined MHI’s Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (AS/RS) Industry Group, a collective of the world’s leading AS/RS suppliers that focuses on collaboratively growing and supporting the AS/RS market. As part of the Industry Group, Cimcorp will leverage its knowledge and expertise to help MHI members and customers discover efficient, safe and innovative solutions to their most pressing material flow challenges.

Incorporated in 1945, MHI is the nation’s largest material handling, logistics and supply chain association that helps equipment and system manufacturers promote their solutions and advance the industry. It is an authoritative resource that offers education, networking, and solution sourcing for its 800+ members, their customers and the industry at large. MHI includes 17 Industry Groups that represent the leading providers in several key equipment and system solution categories. The AS/RS Industry Group meets regularly to share and evaluate standards for the design, performance and proper operation of AS/RS solutions.

As a leading provider of intralogistics solutions, Cimcorp has installed automated systems in over 40 countries across six continents and is ready to lend its voice to further the AS/RS Industry Group’s mission. Cimcorp’s comprehensive portfolio of systems includes a variety of storage and retrieval solutions that uniquely solve critical challenges in warehousing and distribution. Cimcorp’s technology can handle a wide range of products with high speed and precision, making it ideal for industries such as retail, e-commerce, third-party logistics, and grocery—an industry in which Cimcorp has a wide breadth experience. Notably, Cimcorp’s solutions have the flexibility to manage a distribution center’s entire operations or operate as an ‘island’ of automation within a manual facility.

Derek Rickard, Director of Sales, Cimcorp Automation Ltd., commented, “We are excited to bring our insights and experiences to MHI’s members, as well as learn from fellow industry leaders! At Cimcorp, we know that implementing an AS/RS can have a big payout for warehouses and solve some of the biggest challenges in modern distribution—from labor shortages and safety concerns, to SKU proliferation and shrinking storage space, to rising customer demands for faster fulfillment speed. We also know that every organization’s warehousing needs are unique and that successful automation projects require so much more than technology. We bring extensive project management expertise to the table, and can help educate MHI members in best practices to reduce uncertainty, while ensuring safety and quality, during the implementation process.”

