Atlantic Logistics collecting for “Toys for Tots” in Keystone Heights, Fla. until Dec. 21

Atlantic Logistics is participating in this year’s Marine “Toys for Tots” campaign. According to James Crichlow, the company’s Marketing and Communications Director, the staff at Atlantic Logistics is proud to participate in the campaign with Clay County Florida Marine Corps League to help local children enjoy a gift at Christmas.

The logistics company office at 150 S. Lawrence Blvd. in Keystone Heights, Fla. is seeking members of the community to donate new and unwrapped toys for infants to children 16 years of age. The local toy campaign collection at Atlantic Logistics in Clay County runs Monday through Friday from 9 am to 5 pm until Tuesday, December 21.

Last year, the local impact of the charitable giving program in Clay County included 15,745 toys distributed and 5,780 children supported. Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, an IRS recognized 501(c)(3) not-for-profit public charity is the fund raising, funding and support organization for the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program. The Foundation was created at the behest of the U. S. Marine Corps and provides support in accordance with a Memorandum of Understanding with the Commander, Marine Forces Reserve, who directs the U. S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program. The Foundation has supported Toys for Tots since 1991.

Nationwide, Toys for Tots campaigns are conducted annually in more than 500 communities in all 50 states and in the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. There are more than 20,000 Marines, Marine Corps League members, veteran Marines and volunteers involved in the annual campaign. The mission of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program is to collect new, unwrapped toys during October, November and December each year, and distribute toys as Christmas gifts to needy children in the community in which the campaign is conducted.

“We love this time of year and we’re here to step up and help area families,” said Amanda Thacker, Atlantic Logistics Keystone Branch Manager. “Everyone in our office feels so connected to our neighbors, and we really want to do more for the community this holiday season. Hosting Toys for Tots feels good to us,” she said.

“Atlantic Logistics is proud to actively participate in programs to support the development of one of our nation’s most valuable resources with children and families in need,” said CEO Rob Hooper, Jr. “It’s one of our company’s tenets to share our thanks, and what better time than the Christmas season to distribute blessings of gifts for kids.”

At Christmas, “Toys for Tots” coordinators, with the assistance of local social welfare agencies, church groups, volunteers, and other community agencies, distribute toys to needy children. Throughout the years, the Marines have also established close working relationships with businesses which are qualified to collect toys.

“The ultimate success of Toys for Tots depends on the support of the generosity of the community,” said company Marketing and Communications Director James Crichlow. “We highly encourage our neighbors, friends and business associates to join us in supporting the United States Marines Corps Reserve and area kids through this celebrated and distinguished program.” For more information, call Amanda Thacker at 904.886.1109 or email amanda@shipatlantic.com.

Atlantic Logistics corporate building complex is located at 3003 Claire Lane, Suite 303 in Jacksonville with an office at 150 S. Lawrence Blvd. in Keystone Heights, Fla. The company is expanding its physical headquarters in the Mandarin area of Jacksonville to support increased business and staff hiring.

Atlantic Logistics was founded 20 years ago and experienced record growth in 2020, moving 24,900 loads and generating $24.5 million in total revenue. Utilizing the industry’s latest technologies such as load-tracking, digital freight matching and transportation management software, the company is prospering. Professional partners including Trucker Tools and McLeod Software have maximized Atlantic Logistics resources to meet continued expansion into 2021, and beyond.

About Atlantic Logistics:

Atlantic Logistics provides capacity for truckload, flatbeds, vans, and reefers throughout the United States and Canada. Moving over-dimensional/over-weight freight with specialized equipment, Atlantic Logistics is an approved Department of Defense and General Services Administration broker, qualifies as a woman-owned business, and are members of the Brick Industry Association, Specialized Carriers & Rigging Association (SC&RA), Transportation Management Sales Association (TMSA),Transportation Intermediaries Association (TIA) The Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP) The National Defense Transportation Association (NDTA). For more information, call 800.940.8712. Visit the website at https://www.shipatlantic.com.

