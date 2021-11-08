Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

KUECKER PULSE INTEGRATION WELCOMES STEVEN SLAUGHTER, SITE SUPERVISOR

November 8, 2021
Steven joins KPI with 29+ years of experience in site supervision and installation. He most
recently held the position of Millwright for Pro-Team Industrial, where he modified and installed
conveyors, photo eyes, and backstops. Previously, Steven was Millwright for Beck & Pollitzer,
where he installed five AutoStore solutions in various locations across the United States.
Steven's experience in site supervision and AutoStore installation will greatly aid KPI in their
customer renovation and implementation projects. KPI proudly welcomes Steve to the team as
an integral asset now and in future endeavors.

