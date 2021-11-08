KUECKER PULSE INTEGRATION WELCOMES STEVEN SLAUGHTER, SITE SUPERVISOR

Steven joins KPI with 29+ years of experience in site supervision and installation. He most

recently held the position of Millwright for Pro-Team Industrial, where he modified and installed

conveyors, photo eyes, and backstops. Previously, Steven was Millwright for Beck & Pollitzer,

where he installed five AutoStore solutions in various locations across the United States.

Steven's experience in site supervision and AutoStore installation will greatly aid KPI in their

customer renovation and implementation projects. KPI proudly welcomes Steve to the team as

an integral asset now and in future endeavors.