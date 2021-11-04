Navis Reveals Terminals Are Prioritizing New Sustainability Initiatives to Satisfy Growing Customer

Oakland, CA — November 3, 2021 — Navis, the provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world’s leading organizations across the shipping supply chain, unveiled new survey findings that examine the motivation behind global terminals implementing new sustainability initiatives, as well as the current status and expected benefits of these endeavors. Under growing pressure from regulators, customers and the global community, the shipping industry is working to increase sustainability while maintaining a profit. According to Navis’ survey, 93% of respondents believe it’s either important or extremely important for their organizations to have sustainability initiatives in place, with a majority reporting efforts are already underway to implement, track and measure the effectiveness of these initiatives.

The results from the 2021 Sustainability Survey, gathered from over 71 Navis customers, highlight the interest that terminals have in moving towards more sustainable operations and that Navis customers are among those already putting plans into action - outlining sustainability strategies with clear, focused priorities, setting targets for sustainable efforts, setting KPIs for sustainability and planning sustainability initiatives for the future.

When asked what is motivating them to adopt sustainability initiatives, the top responses included complying with environmental regulations, aligning with organizational goals/values, making a tangible impact on the local/global environment, and meeting customer expectations. Respondents noted clear benefits for companies that get it right as sustainability efforts can add value to terminal operations by reducing energy costs for greater efficiency (73%), improving community relations by demonstrating a commitment to protecting the environment (68%), attracting/retaining customers (47%) and avoiding penalties for missing environmental regulations (46%).

Reinforcing the growing demand from customers to partner with environmentally conscious companies, 35% of respondents noted that their customers monitor their operation’s sustainability performance, and about a quarter said their customers integrate sustainability KPIs in their qualification criteria when selecting suppliers.

For companies evaluating which initiatives will have the biggest impact on improving sustainability in their operations, the survey found terminals prioritize:

●Reducing fuel consumption and emissions by reducing wait times for trucks and/or vessels (76%)

●Improving the efficiency of container handling in the yard (61%)

●Electrifying equipment (58%)

●Reducing energy consumption in data centers by moving to the cloud (27%)

In order to reach these goals more efficiently, terminals are now turning to software and solutions, such as those provided by Navis, for support. These solutions help organizations optimize driving distances for container handling equipment (CHE), reduce rehandles and minimize maintenance windows, reduce truck and vessel wait times and improve turn times, optimize berth position to improve yard operations, manage and prevent incidents that could impact the environment, and reduce on-premise hardware footprint by moving to the cloud.

“While the primary focus for sustainability in the industry has always been on the equipment and energy efficiency through minimizing unnecessary moves and reduction of fuel, the modern port now focuses on how we can move cargo in fewer moves to reduce fuel usage,” said Ajay Bharadwaj, Senior Director Product Management, Navis. “TOS in the cloud enables ports to operate smarter, moving equipment in a streamlined way to avoid more moves and longer journeys. This allows operators to move more cargo in less time while also minimizing the number of moves that take place.”

Bharadwaj continued, “Another benefit of using a cloud-based TOS is that over time, operational data is collected which can be used to improve performance. The data informs sustainable business decisions that not only optimize operations but also minimize impact to the planet. As a result, allocation of equipment and workers can be reconfigured in a way that lowers the environment footprint while also streamlining the process.”

