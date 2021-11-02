Avetta company Pegasus to manage workforce safety compliance at Barangaroo Station

Newcastle, NSW, Australia — Nov. 2, 2021 — Pegasus, an Avetta company and leader in worker competency management software and services, has been engaged by multi-disciplinary construction company BESIX Watpac to manage workplace safety standards and workforce compliance on the Sydney Metro Barangaroo Station project.

Barangaroo Station is part of the Sydney Metro City & Southwest project. BESIX Watpac will deliver the underground station platforms and full fit-out, station entrance, a variety of pedestrian and cycling facilities, surrounding roads, and the public domain works, including footpaths, tree planting, lighting and street furniture.

“Safety is always the top priority, and we will ensure BESIX Watpac’s workforce and plant adhere to the highest standards,” said Adam Boyle, SVP Avetta APAC & Managing Director at Pegasus. “Pegasus will use its experience in other rapid transit projects to help manage contractor compliance on the Barangaroo Station.”

Pegasus provides customised and in-depth worker and diversity reporting to meet BESIX Watpac’s reporting obligations. The Pegasus solution manages training and inductions—along with individual worker competency and qualifications—maintains compliance and pre-qualification documentation, provides tools for audit, investigation and inspection of businesses and workers, and tracks performance over the contract term.

In July, regulators approved the acquisition of Pegasus with Avetta®, the leading provider of supply chain risk management software. The combination creates the largest provider of supply chain risk management and compliance solutions with 125,000+ suppliers and more than 1.5 million managed workers.

Avetta’s technology platform, Avetta Connect™, helps companies worldwide manage risk and build resilience in their supply chains—from increasing visibility within the network to ensuring safety and sustainability.

About Pegasus, an Avetta company

Pegasus is a powerful online platform that connects industries, organisations and workforces for safe sites and seamless operations. With origins in the Hunter Valley mining industry in Australia, the team at Pegasus knows safety and how to manage risk. From our beginnings in 1987, we've developed our unique software to answer industry challenges about the skills, competence, training, and safety of their workforce. In 2021, Pegasus was acquired by Avetta, creating the largest global provider of supply chain risk and worker management solutions. We are now a valuable workforce management partner across industries and in workplaces worldwide. We won't stop until every worker, on every worksite, is safe on the job.

Visit https://pegasus.net.au/ for more information.

About Avetta

The Avetta SaaS platform helps clients manage supply chain risk and their suppliers to become more qualified for jobs. For the hiring clients in our network, we offer the world’s largest supply chain risk management network to manage supplier safety, sustainability, worker competency and performance. We perform contractor prequalification and worker competency management across major industries, all over the globe, including construction, energy, facilities, high tech, manufacturing, mining and telecom.



For suppliers in our network, our audit and verification services help lower their safety incidents rate by 29%. As a result, more than one-third of members find additional job opportunities within the first year of joining. In addition, our suppliers receive privileged access to the Avetta Marketplace, where dozens of partners offer special discounts for business services like insurance and work gear. Avetta serves more than 500 enterprise companies and 125,000 suppliers across 120+ countries.



Visit https://www.avetta.com/ for more information.