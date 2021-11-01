FWF Appoints Josh Brawley as Chief Operating Officer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Fifth Wheel Freight (FWF) Founder and Chairman Brian Bennett announced a new Chief Operating Officer this week. Josh Brawley, formerly the company’s Vice President, steps into a new role that shapes senior leadership and fosters continued growth.

“I am humbled to have the opportunity to work with our elite team and accelerate growth. Leading incredible and dedicated individuals who are passionate about success fuels my motivation to be better every day,” says Brawley.

Brawley, a Michigan State University Alumni, started his career in 2016 with FWF as an entry-level Logistics Consultant. He quickly transitioned into a Pod Lead, a role that displayed his elite leadership and provided the opportunity to become the Director of Culture and Talent Acquisition, shaping the FWF team from the ground level. He held this position from January 2017 through February 2021 before ascending to the company’s Vice President in March 2021.

“Our growth, especially over my nearly six years with FWF, has been amazing to see,” Brawley states. “Our dedication to the success of each team member has provided personal and professional development, and I am confident we will continue to make an impact within our industry and our community.”

Brawley's development as a business professional, leader, and decision-maker has been instrumental in driving FWF’s growth. Over the past five years, he has had held several leadership roles that have accelerated the company’s talent and shaped FWF’s culture.

"Josh’s relentless commitment to our team members, clients, carriers, and vendors, paired with his elite leadership, contributes to our success and growth as an organization,” says Reese Van Heck, CEO of FWF. “I am confident that his dedication will propel us forward and solidify our position as a top company in West Michigan.”

