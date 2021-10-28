Global Plastic Packaging Manufacturer Selects Kansas City for New Facility

Kansas City, MO – October 28, 2021 – The ALPLA Group, a global packaging solutions manufacturer and recycling specialist headquartered in Hard, Austria, announced today that it has selected the Kansas City region for its new 246,000-square-foot manufacturing plant.

In a facility located at the Blue River Commerce Center in Kansas City, MO, the regional organization ALPLA Inc. will create 75 jobs while continuing to invest in the city over the next several years.

“We are excited about our new Kansas City site which represents a key element of our growth strategy and our continued commitment to the expansion of our injection molding capabilities,” stated James Rooney, Managing Director, ALPLA, North America. “As one of the global leaders in packaging solutions, the site will enhance ALPLA’s scope of innovation and facilitate the demand of recent business.”

The new addition in Kansas City will be ALPLA’s fourth site in Missouri and the first dedicated to injection molding. As such, ALPLA Inc. will utilize cutting-edge technologies to produce innovative packaging systems, bottles, caps and injection-molded parts for a wide range of industries. Led by Cushman & Wakefield, the project is slated to begin in late 2021, with a completion date in the fourth quarter of 2022.

“ALPLA’s decision to grow in Missouri demonstrates our state’s ability to support companies with our highly skilled workforce, affordable business costs and unmatched logistical advantages,” said Governor Mike Parson. “We are home to global leaders across various industries, and we take great pride in providing companies like ALPLA with a solid foundation to ensure their success in Missouri.”

The company cited the Kansas City region's central location and strong community relationships as key drivers for the decision.

“The Kansas City region’s strengths in manufacturing and availability of skilled talent will allow ALPLA to experience continued growth in manufacturing, furthering the company’s position as a leader in packaging solutions,” said Tim Cowden, President and CEO, Kansas City Area Development Council.

The Kansas City Area Development Council is proud to have worked with a number of regional partners in attracting ALPLA Inc. to the Kansas City area, including the State of Missouri, Missouri Partnership, Port KC, City of Kansas City, Missouri, Economic Development Corporation of Kansas City, Cushman & Wakefield - Joe Accurso, NorthPoint Development, Evergy, Spire and KC SmartPort.

About the ALPLA Group

ALPLA is one of the leading companies involved in plastic packaging. Around 21,600 employees worldwide produce custom-made packaging systems, bottles, caps and molded parts at 178 sites across 45 countries. In North America, ALPLA specializes in bottles and caps for the food, beverage, auto, health, beauty, and home care industries by using conscientious culture to drive purposeful packaging. ALPLA operates its own recycling plants for PET and HDPE in Austria, Poland, Mexico, Italy and Spain, and in the form of joint ventures in Mexico and Germany. Other projects are being realized elsewhere around the world.

www.alpla.com



About the Kansas City Area Development Council (KCADC)

Serving the 18-county, two-state Kansas City area, the Kansas City Area Development Council is an economic development nonprofit that promotes the region’s business and lifestyle assets to companies and talent around the world. Working closely with its two states, and 50-plus county and community partners, the region has attracted more than 60,000 new jobs over its 40-year history. KCADC also leads the efforts behind the KC Animal Health Corridor, KC SmartPort and TeamKC. www.thinkKC.com



About Greater Kansas City

Home to 2.5 million people, Kansas City is a vibrant metro in the heart of the U.S., known as the “KC Heartland.” The KC region is a center for leading industries including technology, logistics, animal health and entrepreneurship, and is home to a renowned arts community.

www.KC.org