Shift7 Unveils Top Tips to Help Manufacturers Prepare For “Digital First” Holiday Season

New York, NY -- October 26, 2021 -- Experts predict holiday spending will be up as much as nine percent over last year. That said, due to predicted (and major) shipping delays expected this holiday season, early shopping will be the name of the game - with consumers still choosing to go online versus in-person to make purchases. Even for manufacturers, shipping and supply chain delays are likely to impact operations for the remainder of 2021. That is why Shift7 Digital, the modern digital agency for manufacturers, is releasing its top tips to help manufacturers prepare to meet holiday demand and mitigate supply chain troubles this season and beyond.

“The shift to digital has been in the works for years, but the pandemic accelerated the need in a way many manufacturers could not have predicted,” said Andrew Walker, CEO of Shift7 Digital. “The digital transformation is upon us and with the continued uncertainty as a result of COVID-19, the time is literally now for manufacturers to embrace and maximize the digital experience for their customers.”

To help businesses make the most of the increased traffic this time of year, the experts at Shift7 digital are revealing their top tips to help manufacturers prepare for the 2021 holiday season:

Shopping Starts Now: Holiday shopping continues to start earlier and earlier each year. In fact 40 percent of consumers began shopping before Halloween in 2020. On top of that, worker and product shortages will make shipping times unpredictable. To prepare, manufacturers should plan for an extended season of shopping and be ready to pivot to maximize everywhere they can.

Allocation Strategy is Critical: Tight forecasting that’s tied in with operations realities and constraints will help maximize profitability with available inventory, and mitigate issues lingering into Q1.

Prepare to Merchandise: If inventory shortages look likely, be ready to play defense and effectively merchandise in those categories, recommending the products you have available with cross-sell and up-sell strategies, wait-lists and backorders.

Double-Check Your Digital Experience: This holiday season and beyond, consumers will shop online and expect a seamless user experience. In other words, make sure you are providing a high-value, digital experience with a website that is organized, intuitive, and easy-to-use. Anyone visiting your brand’s website should be able to find a specific item within seconds.

Move Marketing Dollars: The continued demand for online shopping means a shift in marketing dollars from traditional towards digital to reach your target audience.

Provide Retailer Buying Options: If merchandise is not available for purchase on your website, make things easy for your visitors by providing a list of sellers for each item. Different people have different preferences, so it’s best to provide multiple retailer options.

Monitor Your Brand Across the Web: Brand Managers face the tough challenge of having their products featured on distributor/retailer sites all around the world. Make sure your products are visible, accurate, and in-stock on your best performing channels.

“Supply chain shortages are affecting manufacturers across the country and the upcoming holiday season will be no exception,” said Andrew Walker, CEO of Shift7 Digital. “Manufacturers have been ramping up to meet holiday demand and should have a playbook of strategies ready to maximize business in the light of an unusual holiday season ahead and into Q1.”

Shift7 Digital works with manufacturers to guide them through the changing digital landscape, including analyzing their online presence, integrating the brand experience across platforms and streamlining a company’s digital properties. To learn more about how Shift7 is helping today’s leading brands, visit http://www.shift7digital.com.

About Shift7 Digital

Shift7 Digital is revolutionizing the digital experience for manufacturers and their customers. Backed by a team of experts with deep industry insights, Shift7 truly understands the challenges and opportunities facing the B2B market today and delivers a customized, yet prescriptive process for partnering with companies as they evolve from a product-centric to a customer-centric approach. Shift7 is modernizing manufacturing to help businesses transform through digital marketing to drive connections, commerce and revenue. For more information, visit http://www.shift7digital.com.



###