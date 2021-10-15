Five Industry Leaders Inducted into International Maritime Hall of Fame

The Maritime Association of the Port of New York and New Jersey inducted five industry leaders into its International Maritime Hall of Fame. The prestigious awards were presented to an audience of nearly 400 at a dinner gala on October 5, 2021, at Pier Sixty in New York City.



“We are thrilled that so many industry leaders turned out to honor our 2021 inductees, all of whom have made significant contributions to the maritime community. It was a great opportunity to gather in person, network with friends and colleagues and recognize the evening’s guests of honor,” said Mike DiVirgilio, President, Maritime Association of the Port of New York and New Jersey. “The support of the maritime community will allow the Maritime Association of the Port of New York and New Jersey to continue its mission of protecting the commercial interests of the NY/NJ harbor.”

The 27th International Maritime Hall of Fame Award Honorees were:

- Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, President and CEO, Celebrity Cruises Inc.; award presented by Captain Manolis Alevropoulis, VP, Marine Operations, Celebrity Cruises Inc. who accepted on her behalf

- James R. Mara, President Emeritus, Metropolitan Marine Maintenance Contractors' Association; award presented by Joseph Ragusa, President, MMMCA who accepted on his behalf

- James I. Newsome III, President and CEO, South Carolina Ports Authority; presented by Peter Tirschwell, VP, Maritime & Trade, JOC/IHS Markit

- Dr. Nikolas P. Tsakos, President and CEO, Tsakos Energy Navigation Corp., presented by Konsntantinos Koutras, Consoul General of Greece in New York

- Lois K. Zabrocky, President, CEO and Director, International Seaways Inc., presented by Jeffrey Pribor, SVP and CFO, International Seaways Inc.



About the Maritime Association of the Port of New York and New Jersey:

Since 1873, the Maritime Association of the Port of New York and New Jersey has been the primary voice for the commercial maritime industry for our great Port. It was initially organized as a Marine Exchange to monitor vessel arrival/departure/berthing information and to share vital information about maritime operations in the Port. While it still performs the functions of a Marine Exchange, its mission has expanded to being the primary advocate for the commercial maritime industry in the Port to ensure the safety of navigation, the security of marine assets, the sustainability of the marine environment, and the competitiveness of the marine services.