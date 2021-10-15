Press Release

Date: October 15, 2021

DAYTON FREIGHT NAMED CARRIER OF THE YEAR BY C.H. ROBINSON FOR THE SECOND YEAR IN A ROW

DAYTON, Ohio – Dayton Freight Lines, Inc., a leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, was named a 2021 Carrier of the Year by C.H. Robinson.

This was the second year in a row that Dayton Freight received this honor. C.H. Robinson selected Dayton Freight from a network of 73,000 carriers. Criteria for this award was based on the ability to consistently deliver on time and in full for customers, adoption of carrier technology to drive efficiencies and go above and beyond to successfully support shippers’ needs.

C.H. Robinson is one of the world’s largest logistics platforms, who solves logistics problems for companies across the globe, in various industries.

Dayton Freight’s VP of Sales Dave Brady said, “Thank you to C.H. Robinson for this wonderful recognition. We are humbled to receive this accolade and thank our dedicated Dayton Freight employees for their commitment in serving our customers.”

Founded in 1981, Dayton Freight is a private, union-free, less-than truckload (LTL) freight carrier headquartered in Dayton, Ohio. Currently ranked as the country’s 13th largest LTL company, Dayton Freight has 60+ Service Centers in 14 Midwest states, served by 5,500+ employees. Offering 1 or 2 day service to thousands of cities, Dayton Freight is known for its prudent growth, operational excellence, advanced technology and an unparalleled company culture known as The Dayton Difference.

Photo Caption: Tom Cronin (President), Mike Cronin (Executive VP)

