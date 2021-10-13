Russelectric Announces Jeff Phelan as New Director of Field Service

Hingham, MA – Russelectric, A Siemens Business, announces Jeff Phelan as the new Director of Field Service. Jeff brings over 30 years of experience leading service businesses that support some of the most critical applications in the electrical industry. He also worked for a Rep in Russelectric’s electrical space which provided additional insight for supporting our critical customers.

For the last 18 years, Jeff led Siemens electrical services for utility, industrial and commercial infrastructure and aftermarket life cycle support. In his new role, Jeff will draw on this extensive experience to guide the dedicated and talented service groups that support mission critical facilities across Russelectric’s served markets. Jeff’s background will also bring to our clients’ installed base more service options and greater facility support programs encompassing best practices from Russelectric and Siemens.

“I’m excited to see what Jeff and the Field Service team will build together. We have new systems coming online to help us plan and make us more efficient serving our customers. We know our customers continue to demand more complex solutions and just-in-time availability of our team. Therefore, training, appropriate staffing and planning of service work will be crucial to keep up with these market demands” said Jason Martin, Head of Russelectric, A Siemens Business. “I’m confident that Jeff and the team will help us maintain and grow Russelectric’s Field Service organization reputation as the best in the business.”

