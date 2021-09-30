Amware Fulfillment Expands B2C Distribution Space in Southern California and Dallas

Third-party order fulfillment company, Amware Fulfillment, is opening up two new distribution centers in San Bernardino, CA and Dallas, TX to support growth of existing and new clients. Both are brand new facilities that will be operational in October, 2021.

Combined, the facilities will add 221,000 sq. ft. of space to Amware’s national fulfillment center network, which now totals close to 2.5 million sq. ft. across 15 facilities in all major US markets.

The San Bernardino warehouse is located in Southern California’s Inland Empire region and will serve as a base for eCommerce fulfillment. The facility supports a just-in-time supply chain model. Brands that import can send inbound goods directly to the facility from the ports of LA and Long Beach for immediate distribution. The facility will create approximately 100 new jobs when fully operational.

The new Dallas warehouse expands Amware’s presence in this strategic location for eCommerce fulfillment. Located just west of downtown Dallas – 10 minutes from Amware’s existing Dallas fulfillment center and 20 minutes from Love Field – the new location will allow brands to economically reach many US consumers with two-days-or-less ground service. The facility will create approximately 80 new jobs when fully operational.

“Amware has grown significantly in the past year as the demand for eCommerce fulfillment services continues to surge,” says Amware’s CEO, Harry Drajpuch. “This modern fulfillment center space will help our customers focus on growing their businesses, while we provide the behind-the-scenes know-how and infrastructure to handle all order fulfillment details.”