Beckhoff USA Opens New Office in Orlando

Beckhoff has opened an office in Orlando to support increasing demand for PC-based automation. The 2,850-square-foot office is strategically located to provide opportunities for training, seminars, sales and engineering support for customers throughout Florida, driving business development and market share gains. Located near the intersection of Florida’s Turnpike and Interstate 4, the new Beckhoff sales and support office is convenient for customers visiting from across the state and just minutes from Orlando International Airport.

The new Orlando facility and its local staff will support a wide range of new and existing customers – including machine builder OEMs, manufacturers and systems integrators – while putting a special emphasis on the area’s numerous entertainment applications. Ideal for theme park and entertainment applications, PC-based control and EtherCAT solutions from Beckhoff continue to grow in popularity among engineering teams at many of the area’s top vacation destinations due to the technologies’ fast cycle times, high-precision motion control and real-time networking capabilities.

“Florida contains an impressive number of automation innovators, so we are excited to cement our presence with the new Orlando office,” said Steve Rastberger, Regional Director – Eastern U.S. at Beckhoff Automation LLC. “Companies across the state and nearby theme park and entertainment applications are pushing the limits of automation technology, so it is critical for us to have a location that offers more training, seminars and support. Our established local sales and application engineering teams are thrilled about how this footprint expansion will strengthen existing business relationships and begin many more.”

In addition to the expansion in Orlando, Beckhoff is opening new U.S. facilities in 2021 in or near Denver, Houston and Milwaukee. Along with its U.S. headquarters in the Minneapolis area, Beckhoff maintains numerous regional offices in prominent metropolitan areas across North America. Headquartered in Cambridge, Ontario, Beckhoff Canada maintains regional offices in Montreal, Quebec, and Vancouver, British Columbia. Beckhoff Mexico was established in 2019 in Mexico City.

Contact information for the Beckhoff Automation Orlando sales and support office:

Beckhoff Automation LLC

Orlando Sales and Support Office

8529 Southpark Circle, Suite 120

Orlando, FL 32819

Phone: 866-584-1026

Email: florida.sales@beckhoff.com

www.beckhoff.com