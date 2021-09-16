Southeastern Freight Lines Promotes Spenser Ellis to Service Center Manager in Monroe, Louisiana

LEXINGTON, S.C. (September 16, 2021) – Southeastern Freight Lines, the leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, today announced Spenser Ellis has been promoted to service center manager in Monroe, Louisiana.

Ellis has more than four years of experience at Southeastern, starting his career at the Houston service center in Texas as a management trainee. He has served in various leadership positions during his time with the company, including outbound and break-bulk supervisor, pickup and delivery supervisor and, most recently, assistant service center manager in Shreveport, Louisiana.

“Spenser’s passion for fostering belief, alignment and teamwork in the workplace speaks to his natural ability to think collaboratively, engage an entire team and lead with professionalism,” said Brian Schulz, regional vice president of operations for Southeastern Freight Lines. “His performance at Shreveport has been nothing short of outstanding, and we are eager to see how his polished leadership skillset continues to uphold quality results.”

Ellis is excited to continue serving the Southeastern team in this new capacity.

