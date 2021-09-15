Realterm Logistics Acquires Premier Final Mile Warehouse in Bridgewater, MARealterm Logistics Acquir

Realterm Logistics announces the acquisition of a 90,891-square-foot high flow-through facility located at 393 Manley Street, West Bridgewater, Massachusetts. The fully leased final mile warehouse is south of Boston, sits on 11 acres, and has 17 loading positions and excess parking.

“Boston is a leading final mile market with high barriers to new development, a population with strong income demographics and good user demand, all of which make this superior property an extremely valuable addition to Realterm’s portfolio,” said Ben Andreycak, Acquisitions – East Region, Realterm.

Minutes from Boston’s major thoroughfares, I-93, I-95 and I-495, via Route 24, the warehouse offers immediate access to the greater Boston area and key hubs along the Eastern Seaboard. The property is located 28 miles from Boston’s Logan International Airport and 25 miles from the Port of Boston.

“We are pleased to add another well-located, highly functional high flow-through facility to our portfolio,” said Ed Brickley, Managing Director, Senior Fund Manager, Realterm.

Highlights of the property include:

Square feet: 90,891 SF

Land area: 11 acres

Loading positions: 17

Access: Massachusetts Route 24, I-93, I-95 and I-495

John Meador and Charlie Luce of Casco Real Estate Partners facilitated the transaction and represented Realterm.

About Realterm

Realterm is a real estate operator with a 30-year track record of executing niche private equity strategies at the intersection of the global supply chain and evolving consumption trends. Realterm currently manages over $7 billion in assets through five logistics-oriented private equity fund series: Realterm Airport Logistics Properties (RALP), an open-end fund investing into high flow through (HFT) on-airport logistics real estate throughout North America; Realterm Logistics Income Fund (RLIF), an open-end, core-plus fund, and the Realterm Logistics Fund (RLF) series, a closed-end, value-added fund series, both of which invest into HFT surface transportation logistics real estate throughout the U.S.; Realterm Europe Logistics Fund (RELF), a closed-end, value-added fund series investing into HFT logistics real estate throughout Europe; and Interspace Logistics Parks (ILP), a closed-end, opportunistic fund series investing into warehouse and logistics real estate throughout the top industrial markets in India.