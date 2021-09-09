RoadSync Integrates with FYX Fleet to Simplify Payment Acceptance for Roadside Assistance

ATLANTA (Sept. 9, 2021) – RoadSync, the digital financial platform for the logistics industry, announces its partnership with FYX Fleet, a network of expedited fleet roadside assistance. Through this partnership, RoadSync is simplifying payment acceptance for both the payer and the merchant in roadside assistance transactions. This integration is another step towards streamlining payments in the $800B trucking and logistics industry.

As the leading provider of emergency roadside assistance for the intermodal and over-the-road trucking industries, FYX Fleet is a fitting partner for RoadSync. When a FYX Fleet repair service is provided, the customer is now able to pay FYX Fleet directly via RoadSync’s user-friendly solution, including customized invoices that are texted directly to the customer. The customer can pay the invoice via their preferred method, whether that is debit, credit card or fleet check. In addition, RoadSync recently added WEX EFS and Fleet One cards to its solution, offering more ways to pay and meeting its customers where they are. Upon payment, RoadSync completes the transaction with the provider, ensuring they receive funds quickly.

“At RoadSync, we’re eager to partner with like-minded companies, those who are working to simplify each piece of the supply chain and the trucking industry as a whole,” says Robin Gregg, CEO, RoadSync. “The logistics industry is historically burdened by manual processes, and it is our mission to change that. By partnering with FYX Fleet, we’re able to continue delivering efficiencies that help get drivers back on the road to keep our economy moving.”

RoadSync’s technology dramatically reduces payment processing time, maximizes revenue collection, and improves profitability for the transportation industry. FYX Fleet customers and providers can now utilize the optimized payment process to pay and get paid, faster.

“Roadside assistance is a key component of the transportation industry and any efficiencies we can create at this point of the supply chain has a positive, compounding impact across the board,” says John Detlefsen, COO, FYX Fleet. “By helping our network process their payments quickly, we’re saving everyone time and money that were previously spent on cumbersome processes. We’re thrilled to begin this partnership with RoadSync and implement their innovative platform with our customers.”

As a leader in providing financial solutions in the logistics space, RoadSync continues to innovate and drive the industry forward with a mission to streamline invoice and payment collection. This partnership with FYX Fleet is the latest advancement in the organization’s strategy to support and enhance the industry’s shifting reliance on contactless and digital payment technologies.

About RoadSync

RoadSync is the digital financial platform for the logistics industry. By removing paper and phone calls from business transactions, RoadSync offers a fast, convenient, and secure way to move and manage money and conduct business, dramatically reducing payment processing time and maximizing revenue collection. RoadSync offers payment products for the entire supply chain – warehouses, trucks/carriers, repair/tow merchants, and brokers – integrating and automating the financial systems fueling the logistics industry. For more information, visit www.roadsync.com.

About FYX Fleet Roadside Assistance

FYX (https://fyxfleet.com), formerly TRAC Interstar, has been providing expert roadside assistance solutions to the trucking industry for over 35 years. With 24/7 operations, an extensive vendor network of over 1,000 preferred partners and advanced road service technology designed for fleet managers and owner-operators, FYX is a one-stop solution for all fleet road service needs.