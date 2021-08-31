TMS Provider PCS Software Adds Trucker Tools Integration, Expands Digital Freight Offerings

RESTON, VA, – AUGUST 31, 2021 – Trucker Tools is again expanding the availability of its industry-leading digital freight management platform, announcing a new integration with Houston, Texas-based PCS Software, which provides an AI-powered technology suite used by thousands of shippers, carriers and brokers to plan, manage and execute end-to-end transportation services.

Through this integration, PCS Software customers can leverage Trucker Tools’ proven web-based and mobile driver apps which incorporate three products. The Trucker Tools mobile app embeds GPS features to gain real-time, updated visibility into in-transit load status. Smart Capacity® predictive freight-matching optimally sources and matches available loads with trucks, and Book-it-Now® one-click automated booking, automates load booking and confirmation, transforming a thirty to sixty minute manual process into one that occurs in a minute or less.

“Data is the new economic fuel driving business. Shippers and brokers gain tremendous advantage through platforms that automate processes and centralize critical decision-making intelligence on one platform. Integrating with Trucker Tools helps us deliver robust and proven digital freight management tools that complement our platform, creating new opportunities for our customers to reduce costs, drive efficiencies and increase carrier engagement,” explained Anthony Vitiello, senior director of marketing, product, and content for PCS Software.

PCS Software’s brokerage customers also gain access to a larger pool of truckload capacity through the 1.5 million truckers on the Trucker Tools mobile driver app and can leverage PCS’s embedded artificial intelligence and machine learning to improve management metrics that drive efficiencies and savings opportunities.

Trucker Tools CEO, Prasad Gollapalli emphasized that for truckload carriers, partnering with PCS Software delivers access to the extensive volumes of freight managed on the PCS platform, improving opportunities for truckers to match the right high-quality load in the right lane at the right time.

“Through integrating PCS with our predictive freight-matching, we expand opportunities for available load options that match the truckers’ preferences, while simplifying bookings, confirmations and settlement processes,” said Gollapalli, adding, “By combining a leading TMS platform with a suite of well-developed and market-accepted mobile apps for truckload carriers, we’re driving meaningful digitization bringing carriers and brokers closer together, sustaining effective engagement, and helping move beyond outdated, inefficient manual processes.”

About Trucker Tools: Trucker Tools, based in Reston, Va., is the leading provider of trip planning, shipment visibility, predictive freight matching and automated booking solutions for the transportation industry. Its ground-breaking Smart Capacity® platform uses accurate, real-time data and powerful algorithms to optimally match freight by predicting when and where capacity will become available, days in advance. The company’s popular driver smartphone app, featuring 17 of the most sought-after tools and information resources truckers want for managing their business on the road, has been downloaded by nearly 1.5 million owner operators and small-carrier fleets. Included in the smartphone app is Book It Now®, the industry’s first digital load booking app that automates and streamlines the load search and booking process for drivers and brokers, saving time and money. Trucker Tools load tracking solution is a robust feature in the app that connects drivers with carriers and freight brokers, automating the provision and collection of GPS-based real-time shipment tracking and eliminating manual check calls. Visit Trucker Tools at www.truckertools.com or contact us directly at: sales@truckertools.com.

About PCS Software: PCS Software is an AI-driven transportation management platform leader fielding disruptive innovation for mid-to-large sized enterprise shippers, carriers, and brokers in the United States and Canada. Cloud-based, API-integrated, PCS Software automates the entire transportation logistics operation via a single, comprehensive solution. Accessible via the web or the companion mobile app, the PCS platform delivers powerful functionality to manage rate and route optimization, mode selection, dispatch/tendering, carrier and fleet management, safety & compliance, freight yard management, settlement/accounting and more. For more information, please visit www.PCSSoft.com.

