Southeastern Freight Lines Promotes Joshua Beaty to Service Center Manager in West Palm Beach, FL

LEXINGTON, S.C. (August 26, 2021) – Southeastern Freight Lines, the leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, today announced Joshua Beaty has been promoted to service center manager in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Beaty has more than 10 years of experience at Southeastern, starting his career at the Orlando service center in Florida as a management trainee. He has served in various leadership positions during his time with the company, including front line leadership, operations support analyst and, most recently, service center manager in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

“Joshua is a servant leader that is always willing to contribute in any capacity,” said Mark Schwarzmueller, regional vice president of operations for Southeastern Freight Lines. “His extensive business knowledge coupled with his ability to build a positive work culture will make him a valuable addition to the team at West Palm Beach.”

Beaty, his wife, Lindsey, and their daughter are excited to relocate to West Palm Beach and continue serving the Southeastern team in this new capacity.

About Southeastern Freight Lines

Southeastern Freight Lines, a privately-owned regional less-than-truckload transportation services provider founded in 1950, specializes in next-day service in the Southeast and Southwest and operates 89 service centers in 13 states, Canada and Puerto Rico. Southeastern has a network of service partners to ensure transportation services in the remaining 36 states, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Mexico. Southeastern Freight Lines provides more than 99.35% on-time service in next day lanes. A dedication to service quality and a continuous quality improvement process that began in 1985 has been recognized by more than 500 quality awards received from customers and associations. For more information, please visit www.sefl.com and www.facebook.com/SoutheasternFreight.

