Transfix Launches "TransFIX My Rig" Sweepstakes for Truck Drivers Nationwide

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Transfix Inc., a leading transportation solutions provider, today announced the "TransFIX My Rig" sweepstakes. Drivers nationwide can enter into the sweepstakes for a chance to win a cab renovation by Jason Cameron, of CBS' "Secret Celebrity Renovation". The sweepstakes is part of Transfix's larger celebration around National Truck Driver Appreciation Week 2021 (September 12-18).

Jason Cameron, a New Jersey-based licensed home improvement contractor and TV personality, will be personally executing the makeover for the lucky winner. Jason currently appears on CBS' hit show "Secret Celebrity Renovation" and has hosted such shows as DIY Network's "Desperate Landscapes," "America's Most Desperate Landscape," "Man Caves," "Sledgehammer," and more.

The sweepstakes entrants will have the opportunity to win a cab makeover constructed by Cameron, with an estimated value of $4,500, or one of two cash prizes. The sweepstakes will run through August 30, 2021. Qualified drivers can enter at https://transfix.io/transfix-my-rig/.

Cameron will be building a custom living space for the unique needs of the sweepstakes winner, which can include but is not limited to adding a new TV/entertainment system, installing new luxury plank flooring, upgrading the cab walls with freshly painted or upholstered wall panels, among other upgrades.

For more information about the "TransFIX My Rig" sweepstakes, including rules and details, please visit https://transfix.io/transfix-my-rig/.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Sweepstakes begins at 6:00:01 a.m. EST on 8/27/21 and ends at 11:59:59 p.m. EST on 8/30/21. Must be 21 or older, a legal resident of the 48 contiguous U.S. or D.C., have a valid Commercial Driver's License, be currently employed as an interstate tractor trailer truck driver, and own the truck you drive. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW. Additional terms/restrictions apply. Visit https://transfix.io/transfix-my-rig/ for the complete Official Rules and how to enter. Sponsor: Transfix, Inc., 498 7th Ave, New York, NY 10018

About Transfix

Transfix is a leading transportation solutions provider whose digital brokerage capabilities and logistics software offerings are helping reshape the future of freight. The company combines deep industry expertise and a best in class carrier network with cutting edge technology. The result? Competitive pricing, superior service and reliability, and unmatched intelligence for optimizing the supply chain from start to finish. Today, the world's most recognized brands rely on Transfix's trusted carrier network, including six of the top ten retailers and five of the ten largest food and beverage brands in America. Transfix was named one of Forbes' "Next Billion-Dollar Startups" and is headquartered in the heart of New York City with an office in Atlanta, Georgia. For more information, visit www.transfix.io.

Media Contact

Chelsea Horn, Carve Communications for Transfix

chelsea@carvecomms.com

(210) 378-8580