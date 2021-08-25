NARS Adds Online Options for Attending Annual Meeting in September 

CHICAGO—August 25, 2021 (James Street Media Services)—The North American Rail Shippers Association (NARS) will host both in-person and online sessions for its annual meeting September 7–9, 2021 in Chicago.

"To make attending as convenient as possible we have added online options because we know there is still uncertainty about traveling due to COVID-19," said NARS President Tom Tisa. "We've put together such a great agenda—we don't want anyone to miss out."

The agenda includes presentations from executives of North America's seven Class I railroads, along with key shippers, industry insiders, and Martin Oberman, chairman of the Surface Transportation Board (STB).

NARS is adding flexibility by offering a virtual attendance option. New registrants have the choice between the virtual and in-person options on the online registration form. If you have already registered and you want to change attendance options, simply send an email to nars@railshippers.com.

Highlights for the two-day meeting include speakers:

• Lance Fritz, AAR Chairman and President & CEO, Union Pacific

• Katie Farmer, President & CEO, BNSF

• JJ Ruest, President & CEO, CN

• Pat Ottensmeyer, President & CEO, KCS

• Jim Foote, President & CEO, CSX

• Keith Creel, President & CEO, Canadian Pacific

• Ed Elkins, Vice President–Industrial Products, Norfolk Southern

• Michael Miller, President-North America, G&W

• Martin Oberman, Chairman, STB

• Bruce Chinn, CEO, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC

• Torri Stuckey, Head of North America Rail, BP

• Chuck Baker, President, American Short Line and Regional Railroad Association

• Tony Hatch of ABH consulting

"We are working closely with the hotel to ensure all precautions are being taken to provide a safe environment for our attendees and speakers," said Tisa. “We are excited to be able to gather once again in 2021.”

For more information about the NARS annual meeting and associated events, visit www.railshippers.com.

NARS Annual Meeting

Date

Tuesday–Thursday, September 7–9, 2021

Location

Sheraton Grand Chicago hotel

301 E. North Water St., Chicago, IL 60611

Reservations by phone 312-464-1000

Cost

$525 by September 7; $595 after that date

Registration

• Online conference information and registration

• Email: nars@railshippers.com

• Phone: 872-212-4134

About The North American Rail Shippers Association

The North American Rail Shippers Association (NARS) is comprised of a network of five regional North American associations including the Pacific Northwest Association of Rail Shippers (PNWARS), the Midwest Association of Rail Shippers (MARS), the Southwest Association of Rail Shippers (SWARS), the Northeast Association of Rail Shippers (NEARS), and the Southeast Association of Rail Shippers (SEARS). Headquartered in the Chicago area, NARS brings together representatives from this network of more than 7,000 members of the rail shipping and railroad community in an annual forum, which enables open discussion of rail transportation issues. For more information, please visit the NARS website at www.railshippers.com.