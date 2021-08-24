ReverseLogix Announces Vice President of Sales

ReverseLogix, a provider of end-to-end returns management systems, announced that David Schoenfeld has been named vice president of sales. He will be responsible for leading ReverseLogix’s high-performing sales team and for developing and driving strategies in key markets.

Schoenfeld is an accomplished sales veteran with a track record that consistently beats growth and financial expectations. He brings a long history of developing top talent and making an immediate, positive financial impact on an organization. Most recently, Schoenfeld was a board member responsible for U.S. sales and strategy at Contexio, an offshore BPO company focused on the ecommerce and CPG industries. He also served as vice president of sales at Propeller Aero where he rapidly grew the company’s top line and expanded its reach into new global markets.

“I’m thrilled to join the team and help lead ReverseLogix through the next phases of growth,” said Schoenfeld. “The company is pushing the boundary of what’s possible in the reverse logistics space and having great success. By reinforcing a strong sales team and leveraging their culture of innovation and service, we’ll take ReverseLogix even farther.”

“Dave has a stellar track record of breadth and depth in global sales, and we’re excited to have his leadership to help accelerate ReverseLogix’s reach,” said Gaurav Saran, CEO of ReverseLogix. “His focus on service and his drive will take us to new places. We’re so happy to have him on the team.”

About ReverseLogix

ReverseLogix is the only end-to-end, centralized and fully integrated returns management system built specifically for retail, ecommerce, manufacturing and 3PL organizations. Whether B2B, B2C or hybrid, the ReverseLogix platform facilitates, manages and reports on the entire returns lifecycle. Organizations that rely on ReverseLogix deliver a vastly superior customer returns experience, save employee time with faster workflows, and increase profits with 360⁰ insight into returns data. For more information, visit https://www.reverselogix.com/