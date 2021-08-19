KPI WELCOMES RYAN MEAD, EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GENERAL COUNSEL

Ryan joins the KPI family with 15+ years in the field of law with expertise in business and corporate law, representing clients in all stages of their business. He advises clients with their day-to-day business operations including corporate legal compliance, contract negotiations, and federal/state tax compliance strategies. Ryan has experience with business succession planning, including mergers and acquisitions, asset purchase agreements, stock redemptions, buy-sell agreements, and entity dissolutions.

In addition to his corporate practice, Ryan counsels clients on all aspects of estate planning, taking into consideration current estate and gift tax laws. He has extensive experience in drafting wills, powers of attorney, health care proxies, trusts, and family limited partnerships.

Ryan holds a B.A. from Franklin & Marshall College, M.B.A. from the State University of New York at Buffalo School of Management, and J.D. 2007, State University of New York at Buffalo School of Law. Ryan’s experience in the legal industry will greatly aid KPI in their future implementation projects. KPI proudly welcomes Ryan to the team as an integral asset now and in future endeavors.

About Kuecker Pulse Integration (KPI)

KPI combines design expertise, seamless integration, and management transparency to our approach in small-and large-scale supply chain solutions for manufacturing, 3PL, and retail marketplaces.