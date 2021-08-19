PCS Software Announces New Chief Revenue Officer, Janet Heppner-Jones

HOUSTON – August 19, 2021 – PCS Software (PCS), the leading AI-powered transportation management platform provider for shippers, carriers and brokerages in North America, is pleased to announce the hire of its new Chief Revenue Officer, Janet Heppner-Jones. Leading all sales, partner channels, and marketing functions of the growing organization, Ms. Heppner-Jones is tasked with achieving aggressive revenue goals, penetrating untapped markets and driving expansion across all sales motions at PCS Software.

Janet comes to PCS Software most recently from the enterprise software product group at Hitachi ABB where she held the position of Senior Vice President, Americas Sales. However, her career path has been marked by success in driving growth for some of the software industry’s most notable brands. Janet was a sales leader for IBM, before accepting a position with SAP, leading global sales teams for the western region, ultimately advancing to lead High Tech, A&D and ultimately led all manufacturing within the $550 million business unit. Serving as CEO for two Silicon Valley startups in the mid-2000s prepared Janet for leading high growth start-ups.

Beginning with a focus on transportation, supply chain, manufacturing and distribution during her time at IBM, and continuing through tenures at leading ERP platform providers like SAP, Ariba and PLM provider MatrixOne/Dassault Systems, transportation logistics and supply chain has been a common thread woven through Janet’s notable career history. Those roles helped her gain significant experience at selling automation technologies into procurement and supply chain logistics operations at the highest levels.

PCS Software CEO, Chris Poelma was enthusiastic about Ms. Heppner-Jones' decision to join the burgeoning PCS team. Poelma said, “Janet’s deep expertise in STEM disciplines sets her apart from her industry peers and has driven her success across numerous leadership roles including Chief Executive, SVP, VP and General Manager for a veritable who’s who of leading software company brands including SAP and Ariba. We’re thrilled to have her on board.”

About PCS Software

PCS Software is an AI-driven transportation management platform leader fielding disruptive innovation for mid-to-large sized enterprise shippers, carriers, and brokers in the United States and Canada. Cloud-based, API-integrated, PCS Software automates the entire transportation logistics operation via a single, comprehensive solution. Accessible via the web or the companion mobile app, the PCS platform delivers powerful functionality to manage rate and route optimization, mode selection, dispatch/tendering, carrier and fleet management, safety & compliance, freight yard management, settlement/accounting and more. For more information, please visit www.PCSSoft.com.