AHS to Implement Exotec Skypod System to Enhance Turn 14 Distribution’s Fulfillment Process

AHS, LLC is the leading integrator of Exotec’s solution in North America, having launched and installed every existing Exotec system available in the United States to date.

Exotec’s robotics power resilient supply chains for the world’s largest brands. Through its partnership with AHS, LLC., Exotec continues to grow its presence in the U.S. market with customers such as Gap inc., Ariat International, and most recently, Comoto Holdings adopting the Skypod System.

Turn 14 Distribution is a nationally recognized, award-winning Automotive Performance Warehouse Distributor with facilities strategically located in Hatfield, PA, Arlington, TX, and Reno, NV. Turn 14 Distribution boasts ground shipping coverage to the entire US population in two days or less, seven days a week.

“Turn 14 Distribution is proud to partner with AHS and Exotec, utilizing the revolutionary goods-to-person technology to further innovate in the automotive warehouse distribution space,” said Jon Pulli, Chief Executive Officer at Turn 14 Distribution.

Turn 14 Distribution has been recognized as National Warehouse Distributor of the Year in 2016 and 2018. Additionally, Jon Pulli and Chris Candido received Innovator of the Year awards in 2018 and 2019 respectively for their pioneering efforts in the automotive aftermarket. The company currently produces 1.1 megawatts of energy per year through solar power and has committed to install 1.4 additional megawatts of solar to offset all energy usage of the AHS and Exotec systems.

"As AHS continues to strengthen and work with more leaders in the United States, we are excited to add Turn 14 Distribution to our group of partners that are ready to streamline their fulfillment needs with the Exotec Skypod System," said Zac Boehm, Sr. Director of Innovative Systems at AHS. "Working with Turn 14 and understanding their commitment to their customers, we knew right away that the Exotec Skypod System was the best solution to fit their quick-turn and rapid shipment goals, and the best technology on the market to support their current needs and future growth.”

The Exotec Skypod system offers brands a path to flexible warehouse automation to improve operational efficiency and economics. Skypod mobile robots move in three dimensions reaching heights up to 40 feet to enable high-density inventory storage. Exotec order preparation systems also improve working conditions to foster more sustainable warehouse productivity. The goods-to-person design eliminates repetitive, physically intense tasks for warehouse employees such as walking long distances, bending, lifting, and relentlessly tracking their movements.

About AHS, LLC

AHS is a full-service provider of integrated fulfillment and distribution solutions within the supply chain. For more than 45 years, AHS has combined the power of creative design with a strategic selection of equipment and robotic manufacturers to create best-in-class fulfillment and distribution solutions for a wide variety of industries and clients. For more information, visit http://www.ahs1.com