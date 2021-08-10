SnapFulfil Strikes it Rich with New CEO

WMS technology innovator SnapFulfil is taking its North America business to the next level with the appointment of experienced transformational leader, Rich Pirrotta, as CEO.

He comes on board as demand for SnapFulfil’s agile, responsive and cost-effective solutions has never been greater due to the explosion in e-commerce and faster moving goods.

He has over 30 years’ experience in line executive and management consultant roles for the likes of Procter & Gamble, Deloitte and Logicalis, across 35 countries worldwide. Over the years Rich has proven cross-organizational expertise in sales, operations, growth, strategy, finance and change management.

Hugh Stevens, Chairman of parent company Synergy North America, said: “Rich brings extensive global experience in complex, high growth enterprises across manufacturing, supply chain, technology and professional services. With SnapFulfil now positioned as the premier cloud-based WMS provider, he is the person to progress the business as we meet the pivotal challenges of a post pandemic world.”

In the past 12 months, SnapFulfil has seen significant growth in demand for its SaaS solution, which has been boosted by market leading Remote Implementation (RI) and self-configuration capabilities.

Rich (age 55) said: “It’s an exciting time in the technology sector with companies pushing forward with their digital transformations. SnapFulfil’s advanced WMS software delivers strong value through rapid ROI, industry-leading deployment speed and low total cost of ownership (TCO).

“My focus in North America is to enable the growth trajectory of our current and potential customers by providing their warehouse and fulfillment operations with leading edge capabilities. We have the team and track record to deliver.”

Rich has an MBA in Financial & Operations Management from the Wharton School of Business of the University of Pennsylvania and a BS in Chemical Engineering from Penn State.

He and his family reside in Franklin, Michigan on the outskirts of Detroit. He is a frequent speaker and seminar leader on topics including leadership, transformation, and business growth, including Visiting Professor and Visiting Lecturer roles at Wharton and the University of Michigan MBA programs.

As a volunteer, he previously served as Chairman of Wharton’s Global Alumni Association, with over 85,000 members worldwide, and as Treasurer and trustee for national leadership honor society Omicron Delta Kappa, with chapters at 300+ institutions of higher learning.

